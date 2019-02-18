Considering a Samsung Galaxy S10? These phone deals may make you change your mind

You know you want a Samsung Galaxy S10, you've read the leaks and have researched what Samsung has to offer. But are you aware of what else is available at that price range?

The price of Galaxy S10 deals are currently shaping up to be around the £800-mark for a SIM-free handset - you don't need us to tell you that isn't cheap. While it is expected to be one of Samsung's greatest phones yet, that price tag lands you directly in the middle of some of the best phones out right now. When you're paying over £800 you want the absolute best your money can get you.

Below, we've picked out our picks of the top four mobile phone deals in the same price range as the S10, ranging from Apple to Google to the lesser known Oppo. Each of these phones stands out for different reasons but they are all considered some of the best phones available right now. So have a read through and see which one suits your needs the most.

The Apple alternative - iPhone XR

The one with the top camera - Google Pixel 3

Features galore with the Huawei Mate 20 Pro

The unexpected choice - Oppo Find X

You might be sat there thinking what is an Oppo and why would I want to spend almost £800 on it? Well let us calm those worries and explain why this underdog device could be a great choice. Oppo is a Chinese phone brand which just so happens to be one of the most popular in the world. It has recently made its way to the UK and brought with it some impressive devices. The Oppo Find X features one of the most impressive looking screens out there, huge amounts of power and an innovative pop-up camera.

