Apple's slender new iMac release date: November 30

The new iMac will go on sale on November 30, with Apple promising that the computers will ship in December for an iMac Christmas.

The 21.5-inch iMac will be available online and in high street shops from Friday, while the 27-inch edition is only going on sale online - so don't bother queuing for that one.

If you'd all but forgotten about the new iMac, we'd forgive you – it was announced at Apple's October event and immediately overshadowed by the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display, not to mention the small matter of the iPad mini and surprise iPad 4.

Mini iMac

But of the October haul, the new iMac is the last to go on sale (except for the cellular version of the iPad mini which is still MIA).

Apple's usual hype-tastic marketing speak promises a lot from its new iMac that comes in at only 5mm thick at its slimmest point.

The new iMacs come with Fusion Drive, the snappily named dual drive set up that allows your computer to manage files 'intelligently' and speed everything up.

There's also 8GB of 1600MHz memory, a 1TB hard drive and Intel Core i5 processing going on, with the option to upgrade to i7 if you fancy it.

Pricing's a bit of a minefield, but the 21.5-inch iMac starts at £1,099 or $1,299, while the 27-inch kicks off from £1,499 or $1799.