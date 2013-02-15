Apple design guru Sir Jony Ive gets Gold Blue Peter badge

Apple design chief Sir Jonathan Ive has been awarded that most prestigious of all accolades - the famous Blue Peter gold badge.

Cupertino's senior VP of industrial design, from Chelmsford, Essex, becomes one of only 1,000 people to be awarded the highest honour from the iconic BBC children's TV show.

The man responsible for designing the hardware for iOS gadgets and Mac computers joins the likes of David Beckham, The Queen, J.K. Rowling and others who've inspired children around the globe.

Ive, who was Knighted in the New Year's Honours in 2012 said the award was "absolutely incredible."

Inspired

The design chief said he'd been inspired as a child by the way Blue Peter presenters had re-used household items to fashion awesome creations such as a paintbrush holder made from a detergent bottle.

"I loved the way there was just products that you thought were no longer useful, but reusing them, it was fantastic," he told the BBC.

Ive will appear on a gadget-themed of the CBBC show to be screened on Saturday, where viewers will get a unique glimpse around Apple's Infinite Loop canvas.

Check out the link to the presentation in the BBC hat-tip below.

Via BBC