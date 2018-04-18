Buick's all-electric SUV concept packs an impressive 370-mile range

Buick has taken the wraps off a new electric vehicle (EV), a concept SUV that boasts an impressive 370-mile range.

The Buick Enspire, unveiled at the Auto China 2018 car show in Beijing, is just that – a concept aimed at showing what's possible from Buick's big automotive brain.

The vehicle is sleek looking, and likely designed to appeal to American shoppers who want a car with more cabin space. It also checks the box, of course, on being environmentally conscious as well.

In addition to its range, which, on paper at least, beats out the Tesla Model 3's 310-mile range, the Enspire features a "surround skyline" interior and suspended theater-style seating to give it a spacious feel.

This minimalist, tech-forward aesthetic is popular with futuristic concept cars, as we saw with the Byton SUV during CES 2018.

The Buick Enspire also features 5G, an OLED display on the dash and a head-up display based on augmented reality.

Buick says the car can go from 0-60 in a snappy four seconds, and can be charged wirelessly.

And, according to The Verge, the Buick Enspire also features Super Cruise, a limited semi-autonomous driving feature currently exclusive to the Cadillac CT6 that lets you take your hands off the wheel in certain conditions.

All this sounds nifty, to be sure, but the question of just how and when all these features make it into real-world Buick vehicles remains to be seen.

Still, it's good to see more companies exploring the possibilities of electric vehicles, taking them far beyond the cheese-grater shape of early EVs.