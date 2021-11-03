Boost your Wi-Fi with this Netgear Orbi Pro mesh router deal

Looking to upgrade your Wi-Fi router? Be quick and grab this amazing early Black Friday deal , which sees a huge $120 discount on the Netgear Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini Mesh System with one satellite extender.

This is one of the best Wi-Fi routers money can buy, and it supports Wi-Fi 6 – for faster, and more reliable, connections. The Netgear Orbi Pro also supports Wi-Fi coverage up to 4,000 square feet and 1Gpbs upload and download speeds from internet services.

This Orbi Pro normally sells for $299.99, however, Amazon currently has a massive 40% discount on the device, bringing the price down to a fantastic $179.99, saving you $120.

Today's best Netgear Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Black Friday deal

As it's one of the best Wi-Fi routers out right now, it comes jam-packed with features to meet all your Wi-Fi needs. It supports Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and is backward compatible with Wi-Fi 5. It also offers Wi-Fi coverage up to 4,000 square feet and supports 40 devices. View Deal

This deal is even more special because it comes with not only one router, but two! The Netgear Orbi Pro is a mesh Wi-Fi system, which means you can extend your Wi-Fi coverage to eliminate Wi-Fi blind spots in your home or office using multiple satellite units dotted around the building.

On top of that, the Orbi Pro also has three Gigabit Ethernet ports on the main router and four Gigabit Ethernet ports on the secondary satellite router. This means a lot of your devices that need a wired fast-speed connection can be hooked up to your Wi-Fi system.

