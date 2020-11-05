Cheap TV deal! This 65-inch 4K TV drops to just $228 at the Walmart Black Friday sale

Grab this epic Black Friday TV deal before it's too late! Walmart's launched its first Black Friday sale, and one of the best deals we've seen is this onn. 65-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $228 (was $499). That's a massive $271 discount and an incredible price for a 65-inch 4K TV.

Black Friday TV deals at Walmart:

Onn. 65-inch 4K UHD Roku TV: $499 $228 at Walmart

Extremely cheap, even for a budget 4K TV, Walmart has this Onn. 65-inch 4K TV on sale for just $228 in this early Black Friday deal. You're getting streaming service capabilities built in, and the Roku mobile app allows you to control your TV completely hands-free.

Onn. 42-inch 1080p Full HD Roku TV: $88 at Walmart

This budget TV brand gets you a 42-inch screen for less than $100 – definitely worth considering if you're not necessarily after the best TV, even if you just put it in a second room in your house. It's not 4K, but then it is only 88 bucks in this Black Friday bargain.

If you're looking to pick up a budget big-screen TV, then this onn. 65-inch 4K TV is a fantastic option. The ultra HD TV has the Roku experience built in, which allows you to stream your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more. You can also use your voice to adjust the volume, change the channel, turn off the TV, and more with the compatible Roku mobile app.



This is an incredible price for a 65-inch 4K TV and a fantastic opportunity to snag an early Black Friday deal before the official November sale begins.

More Walmart Black Friday deals

