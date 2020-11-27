Black Friday Tile tracker deal means you can keep an eye on your stuff for less

Tile trackers are gadgets that allow you to attach them to your personal belongings such as your keys, purse or bag, and if you ever misplace those items, you can then track them down using a smartphone app.

These are helpful, especially for those who regularly misplace their belongings, and today a Black Friday deal has dropped the price to make them even better than they are at their normal price. Not in the US? Check the bottom of this article for deals in your region.

Thinking a Tile tracker may prove useful in your life? You can see some discounts below that knock $15 or more off packs of Tile trackers giving you access to more than one gadget as well.

Tile Starter Pack: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon (save $15)

Never lose your keys, wallet, bag or... well... whatever you don't want to lose, again. The Tile Starter Pack comes with 1 Mate and 1 Slim tile. Mate can attach to your keys, while Slim can slip inside a wallet, phone case or bag. Use the app on your phone to then keep track of them.

Tile Performance Pack: was $59.99 now $41.99 at Amazon (save $18)

Never lose your keys, wallet, bag or... whatever you don't want to lose, again. The Tile Performance Pack comes with 1 Pro (range of 400ft) and 1 Slim tile. Pro can attach to your keys, while Slim can slip inside a wallet, phone case or bag. Use the app on your phone to then keep track of them.

