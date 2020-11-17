Black Friday deals on home appliances: save at Home Depot and Lowe's right now

We're already seeing Black Friday deals on appliances ahead of the sales event itself, with extensive discounts on appliances like cookers, washers, dryers and refrigerators. While waiting for the arrival of Black Friday is well worth doing if you're looking for a big ticket item in 2020, we thought it'd be handy to round up some of the best appliance deals you can already get at retailers like Home Depot and Lowe's – you might see something you like at a reasonable price.

Below, we've saved you some time with direct links to the sales pages for group deals on major appliances at both retailers. If you're thinking of refitting your kitchen over the next year or so, these are well worth considering.

Some of these Lowe's Black Friday deals end on November 18 – so it's worth looking while there's still a bit of time. That said, many more deals will follow in the run-up to the event itself around similar product types.

Here are the deals:

Black Friday appliances deals

Ranges: up to 41% off select appliances at Lowe's

Samsung, Frigidaire and GE are just some of the top brands with stylish new cooking ranges on offer right now at Lowe's. You'll find everything from gas, electric, to induction ranges here, and even a couple toting built-in air fryers and smart tech too. Most of these deals end on November 18.

Washers & Dryers: up to 35% of select appliances at Lowe's

There are savings on freestanding dryers available right now over at Lowe's, with similar excellent savings on a whole range of washers as well. As with all Lowe's appliances, free delivery is available on most items, so it's as simple as just placing your order. This $499 Whirlpool dryer is among the retailer's current trending sales products.

Refrigerators: up to 50% off select appliances at Lowe's

Everything from basic refrigerators to stylish French-door refrigerators can be found at a cut down price right now at Lowe's. The biggest savings tend to be on the high-end items, but we also spotted some savings on refrigerators starting at just $79 for a cute Hisense mini-fridge. Many of these deals end on November 18.

Up to $900 off refrigerators: From $539 at Home Depot

Refrigerator savings are available at Home Depot this week, with discounts ranging up to $900 on some of the best brands in large appliances. Shop for Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool savings ahead of Black Friday.

Save up to 30% on dishwashers: From $385 at Home Depot

Whether you're looking for a cheap dishwasher or you're upgrading to one with all the latest features, you'll find up to 30% off a wide range at Home Depot right now. That means big savings on everything from the cheapest Hotpoint to the more luxurious of Samsung products.

Save over $1,000 on ranges: From $419 at Home Depot

You'll also find up over $1,000 off a selection of high end and cheap ranges, so whether you're looking for something on short notice or a more impressive upgrade, you'll find some excellent savings available.

It's worth saying that the Lowe's Black Friday deals intensify the closer we get to the sales event – the weekly ad will give you an idea of what's to come, but more deals on appliances are planned, in addition to smart home goods, tools and even electronic Christmas trees.

Looking for more deals?

