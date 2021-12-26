After Christmas sales 2021: today's best deals from Amazon, Walmart and Target

The after Christmas sales event has arrived with thousands of great end-of-year deals to shop at all the major retailers, including Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, and Macy's. Here, we've rounded up the best after Christmas sales, and you'll find our pick of the very best deals below too.



So what are today's best after Christmas deals? You'll find a wide range of items on sale including everything from treadmills, coffee makers, and robot vacuums to TVs, laptops, and smartwatches. Whether you're taking advantage of a new gift card or you just want to treat yourself to a bargain, our after Christmas sales guide has you covered..



Below you'll find the best after Christmas sales from all the big retailers, followed by the standout deals that we've hand-picked. Make sure to bookmark this guide as we'll be updating it with all the best after Christmas sales throughout the end of the year.

After Christmas sales: today's best deals

Fitbit Inspire 2: $99.95 Fitbit Inspire 2: $99.95 $69.95 at Amazon

Save $30 - This is a small, but functional watch that’ll help you with your fitness and health throughout the day. It’s easy to use, and it has great fitness tracking functionalities to track your heart rate and activity levels. And now it’s available at an incredible price over at Amazon.

YnM Weighted Blanket YnM Weighted Blanket: $49.80 $39.80 at Amazon

Save $10 - Amazon has the top-rated YnM blanket on sale for $39.80 when you apply the additional $10 coupon at checkout. With over 44,000 positive user reviews on Amazon - it averages 4.6 out of 5 stars - it's incredibly popular. It's made from seven different layers, which contour to the shape of your body for a peaceful night's rest.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV: $499 Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV: $499 $398 at Walmart

Save $100 – If you're looking for a mid-size TV deal, Walmart has the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $398. You're getting a stunning 4K Crystal display and smart capabilities, so you can easily stream all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: $49.99 Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Another great idea, these top-rated pillows were a top-seller at this year's Black Friday sale and the queen-size pillow set is currently on sale for $29.99 when you apply the additional 40% coupon at checkout. With over 149,000 positive reviews, who wouldn't pass up that price?

Eufy Smart Scale C1: $32.99 Eufy Smart Scale C1: $32.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - Get the Eufy smart scale on sale for $27.99 at Amazon. The Eufy Smart Scale C1 can measure your body's body fat ratio, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, as well as your weight and gives you a more detailed way of checking in with your health and what that number on the scales actually means.

Ninja Professional 1000-Watt Blender: $87 Ninja Professional 1000-Watt Blender: $87 $69 at Walmart

Save $18 - Start off the new year with this top-rated blender from Ninja on sale for $69 at Walmart. The 1000-Watt blender features a full 72 ounce XL pitcher which is perfect for making large batches of margaritas, daiquiris, shakes, and smoothies.

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit: $999 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit: $999 $599 at Amazon

Save $400 - Amazon is offering a massive $400 discount on this Dewalt Max cordless drill combo kit bringing the price down to $599. You're getting over ten tools, including; drill/driver, impact driver, blower, light, Bluetooth speaker, oscillating tool, grinder, circ saw, recipe saw, and a charger.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: $99 Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: $99 $79 at Amazon

Save $20 - Start off the new year with the Keurig K-Mini that's on sale for $79 at Amazon. You'll need K-Cup pods to go with it, though, so keep that in mind if you think you can see yourself having one of these in your kitchen. This deal applies to the red, black, blue, grey, and white colors.

SuperFit 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill: $559.99 SuperFit 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill: $559.99 $299.99 at Walmart

Save $260 - Walmart is offering a massive $260 discount on this handy folding treadmill from SuperFit. The 2 in 1 treadmill features a compact and foldable design and includes two sport modes that can be used as a running treadmill and an under-desk walking treadmill.

All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - Amazon has Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro in stock and on sale for $179.99. While we saw the earbuds drop to $159 over Black Friday, this is the best deal you'll find on these now. The all-new AirPods Pro includes a MagSafe Charging Case alongside the classic AirPods.

Coffee packs (100 pods) - Amazon brands: $28.99 Coffee packs (100 pods) - Amazon brands: $28.99 $22.90 at Amazon

Save $6 - There's a 20% discount on Amazon-branded packs of 100 coffee pods in the after-Christmas sale at Amazon. They're compatible with Keurig 2.0 K-Cup Brewers and prices start from just over $20 for a wide range of different flavors, from French Roast and Hazel Nut to decaf.



Apple Watch Series 7 Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $339 at Amazon

Save $60 - The Apple Watch is always a best-seller during the holidays and Amazon has the all-new Series 7 on sale for a record-low price of $339. The smartwatch has a 20% larger screen than the Apple Watch 6, plus more tracking and color options, and faster charging.

Nixplay 10.1 inch Smart Digital Photo Frame: $189.99 Nixplay 10.1 inch Smart Digital Photo Frame: $189.99 $146.94 at Amazon

Save $43 - Amazon's after Christmas sale has the NixPplay digital photo frame on sale for $125.99. That's the best deal you can find and just $20 more than the record-low price. The 10-inch smart frame allows family and friends to send photos to the Nixplay so you can display instant moments.

23andMe Personal Ancestry + Traits Kit: $99.99 23andMe Personal Ancestry + Traits Kit: $99.99 $79 at Amazon

Save $20 - Amazon has the popular 23andMe Personal Ancestry kit on sale for a record-low price of $79. The Kit allows you to discover where your DNA is from out of 1500+ geographic regions and includes an automatic family tree builder.

$349.99 Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: $349.99 $248 at Best Buy

Save $101 - Hands-down the best headphones on the market, these XM4s deliver class-leading noise cancellation, audio upscaling, superior comfort, and a sleek design. While they're certainly not cheap, this is the best price we've ever seen on these cans, so they're definitely worth considering.

Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven: $139.95 Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven: $139.95 $99.95 at Amazon

Save $40 - Amazon has knocked $40 off the cost of this air fryer oven, which has a pull-down door and can hold two trays of food at the same time. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this air fryer – it dropped as low as $69.95 on Black Friday – it’s still very good value, and we suggest you grab this deal while it’s available.

Nectar Memory Foam mattress: from Nectar Memory Foam mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 free gifts at Nectar Sleep

Editor's choice - If you want to start the year off with a new mattress, Nectar's memory foam sits at number two in our mattress rankings and is exceptional value for money. It's extremely competitively priced, with a queen down from $1,298 to $799, and you'll get two free cooling pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector worth $399 added to your order. There's also a year-long risk-free trial to decide whether you like it, and a forever warranty.

$229.95 Fitbit Versa 3: $229.95 $179.95 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Fitbit Versa 3 is currently sitting at number one in our roundup of the best Fitbits, and for good reason. This stylish smartwatch features built, GPS for tracking runs, walks and bike rides, plus lots of other workout monitoring modes, contactless payments, sleep tracking, all-day heart rate monitoring, voice controls, and more.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker: $159.95 Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker: $159.95 $127.20 at Amazon

Save $31.80 - If you're looking for a premium coffee maker this Christmas, Amazon has the Nespresso Vertuo Plus on sale for $127.20. The espresso machine can brew three different sizes so you can create a smooth and creamy cup that suits your tastes.

The best after Christmas sales: deals under $50

Tru Grit Fitness 5 lb Pair Dumbbell Weight: $24.99 Tru Grit Fitness 5 lb Pair Dumbbell Weight: $24.99 $12.50 at Walmart

Save $12 - If you're looking to add a pair of dumbells to your at-home gym, Walmart has this 5 lb pair from Tru Grit that's on sale for just $12.50 - a great value. The weights are made with a rubber hex design to prevent the dumbbell from rolling and for a secure grip.

Lifestraw Filter LifeStraw Personal Water Filter: $29.95 $12.99 at Amazon

Save $16.96 - A fun stocking stuffer idea, Amazon has the life-saving LifeStraw personal water filter in stock and on sale right now for just $12.99. The personal water filter removes bacteria, parasites, and microplastics, making it the perfect gadget to take hiking, camping, or traveling.

Tile Mate (2020) Tile Mate (2020) 1pk: $24.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $7: If you don't mind previous-gen tech, then you can avail yourself of one of the best prices we've seen for any Tile Mate. Attach this Bluetooth tracker to your keys, wallet, or most other small items you're prone to losing. It'll work with your phone to locate your stuff up to 200 feet away.

ZeroWater 10 Cup 5-Stage Water Filter Pitcher: $34.97 ZeroWater 10 Cup 5-Stage Water Filter Pitcher: $34.97 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $9.98 - If you want to drink more water in the new year, this water filter pitcher can help motivate you, and it's on sale at Amazon for just $24.99. You're getting a five-stage filtration system that removes 99% of total dissolved solids for the purest tasting water

$39.99 Bower 12" RGB Ring Light Studio Kit + Special Effects & Phone Mount: $39.99 $29.88 at Walmart

Save $10 - Avid TikTokers and YouTubers pay close attention. If you're looking to improve video production quality, then this ring light's 3 white light settings offer great illumination, while the 12 RGB colors offer all sorts of cool effects.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - One of our favorite Amazon device deals is the best-selling Echo Dot on sale for a record-low price of just $19.99. The 3rd-generation smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more – all you have to do is ask Alexa.

GE Drip Coffee Maker with Glass Carafe: $79.99 GE Drip Coffee Maker with Glass Carafe: $79.99 $29 at Amazon

Save $50 - You can save an impressive 63% off this drip coffee maker, which comes with a glass carafe. With the ability to hold 12 cups of coffee, it's ideal for those that want their caffeine fix without needing to brew fresh coffee every few minutes, and it's down to its lowest price ever too. Also available with a thermal carafe, on sale for $49 ($50 off).

BioBidet SlimEdge Simple Bidet Toilet Attachment: $59 BioBidet SlimEdge Simple Bidet Toilet Attachment: $59 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $24 - Treat yourself with the top-rated BioBidet toilet attachment that's on sale for just $34.99 at Amazon's after Christmas sale. The bidet simply attaches to your existing toilet and features two different nozzles for a customizable cleaning experience.

Massage Gun Handheld Muscle Deep Tissue Massager: $65.99 Massage Gun Handheld Muscle Deep Tissue Massager: $65.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $125 - Amazon's after Christmas sale has this handheld massage gun on sale for $39.99 when you apply the additional $10 coupon at checkout. Great for travel, the massage gun is charged by a USB cable and includes six different heads for targeted massages.

The best after Christmas sales: TV deals

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $199.99 Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you're looking for a smaller budget set, Amazon has this Insignia 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $149.99. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen (just $20 more than the record-low), it's the best deal you can find right now and not a bad price for an HD TV with the Fire OS and a handy Alexa voice remote.

Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD Fire TV (2021): $369.99 Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD Fire TV (2021): $369.99 $289.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - If you're looking for a smaller budget set in today's Christmas sales, Amazon has this 43-inch set from Toshiba on sale for just $289.99. While the smart TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience and a handy voice remote with Alexa.

Onn. 50-inch C4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV: $349 Onn. 50-inch C4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV: $349 $298 at Walmart

Save $50 - This 50-inch Onn. was going for $328 last week but Walmart has brought the price back down to $298 which is a super bang-for-the-buck mid-size TV on a budget. The standout feature here is Roku TV being built in - a very nice little addition that will get you easy access to a ton of top streaming platforms. We’ve actually already seen the 70-inch version of this display sell out, so it could be a good idea to pick this one up fairly quickly if you’re interested.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV: $499 Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV: $499 $398 at Walmart

Save $100 – If you're looking for a mid-size TV deal, Walmart has the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $398. You're getting a stunning 4K Crystal display and smart capabilities, so you can easily stream all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more.

TCL 55-inch 4 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $449.99 TCL 55-inch 4 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $449.99 $379.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - Best Buy's latest sale has this 55-inch 4K smart TV from TCL on sale for $379.99. A fantastic value, you're getting the Google Assistant and Chromecast integration and Dolby Digital+ audio support, a voice remote, and HDR too.

Samsung TU7000 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $648 Samsung TU7000 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $648 $498 at Walmart

Save $150 – A solid choice for a big screen on a budget, this Crystal UHD from Samsung is one of the company’s entry-level displays and it's on sale for a record-low price of $498 at Walmart. As you’d expect from such an experienced brand, however, it’s still absolutely great for the money. In particular, it benefits from a really solid ‘Crystal’ UHD 4K processor, easy to use Tizen operating system and full HDR support.

Insignia 70-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $749.99 Insignia 70-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $749.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Best Buy has this 70-inch 4K TV from Insignia on sale for just $549.99. The Insignia set packs 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and features the Fire OS for seamless streaming and a handy Alexa voice remote - all for under $600, which is an incredible value.

Hisense 75-inch A6G LED 4K Smart TV: $789.99 Hisense 75-inch A6G LED 4K Smart TV: $789.99 $709.99 at Best Buy

Save $90 – Hisense is one of the better brands as far as budget 4K TVs go and this deal at Best Buy is terrific value for money for a 75-inch set. It also has support for some useful features to improve picture quality such as HDR and HDR10, as well as an auto low latency mode to give you the smoothest experience while gaming. All this at an affordable price for such a large TV.

LG 60-inch UP8000 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $699.99 LG 60-inch UP8000 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $699.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Another fantastic TV deal from Best Buy is this 60-inch 4K TV from LG that's on sale for just $599.99. The LG display packs a powerful Quad-Core processor 4K resulting in bold, bright colors and realistic images, and includes webOS and a Magic Remote for easy streaming.

LG OLED65C1 LG C1 OLED 65-inch UHD Smart TV: $2,499.99 $1,796 at Amazon

Save $703 - One of the best holiday TV deals, Amazon has the brilliant LG C1 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,796. It's one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio. If you're after the best price-to-performance ratio, the C1 OLED comes with our highest recommendation – especially now that it's getting a $700 discount.

The best after Christmas sales: Laptop deals

Lenovo Chromebook, 14-inch, Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage: $239 Lenovo Chromebook, 14-inch, Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage: $239 $192.99 at Walmart

Save $47 – The 32GB eMMC flash storage in this cheap Lenovo Chromebook means you'll be best utilizing the extra storage from the cloud and microSD card slot for most of your files. The MediaTek processor is an unusual step away from mainstays Intel and AMD that you would see in more premium models. However, you do get 4GB RAM and up to 10 hours of battery life with this Chromebook making it great value for money for a basic machine.

HP Chromebook 14: $269.99 HP Chromebook 14: $269.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $70 – This is a good price for an entry-level Chromebook at Amazon and one of the best cheap laptops we've seen this week. If you need a very basic device for school or just for light use then this is well-suited to that purpose thanks to the Intel processor and 4GB of RAM. The HD display and powerful B&O audio are also good for media streaming once work is done for the day.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop: $534.98 Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop: $534.98 $349.99 at Dell

Save $180.99 – Here's almost $200 off an excellent mid-range Dell laptop. For a spec that features a fast i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage you'd usually pay above $400. It's a great price for a solid all-purpose device for general home or work tasks without compromising on any components.

HP 14z, Ryzen 3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: $429.99 HP 14z, Ryzen 3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: $429.99 $349.99 at HP

Save $80 – This HP laptop has a very similar spec to the Dell above but features a smaller 14-inch screen so will be a better choice for those who prefer portability. A Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD are good value at this price and ideal for a general-purpose machine for light work and everyday tasks.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: $899.99 Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: $899.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - The Surface Pro 7 isn't cheap, but with a massive $300 knocked off it starts to look a little more affordable. Although it has now been superseded by the Pro 8, the 7 is still hugely powerful and puts up a good fight against similarly priced laptops. Especially with this machine that features a fast i5 processor, performance-enhancing 8GB of RAM, and a speedy 128GB SSD. Unfortunately, you'll have to buy the keyboard cover separately.

$999 Apple MacBook Air (M1, 256GB, 2020): $999 $899 at Amazon

Save $100 - You can get the 2020 MacBook Air in stock and on sale for $899 - just $50 more than the record-low price. The 13-inch laptop features Apple's powerful M1 chip, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and provides up to 18 hours of battery life. Please note, this deal is for the Silver color, which is the only model currently in stock.

MacBook Pro M1 (256GB): $1,299 MacBook Pro M1 (256GB): $1,299 $1,149.99 at Amazon

Save $149 - Amazon has Apple's powerful MacBook Pro M1 on sale for $1,149.99. That's a total savings of $149 and $50 more than the record-low price. Today's deal applies to the Space Gray color and has an estimated delivery date of February 24.

The best after Christmas sales: Fitness & health

Tru Grit Fitness 5 lb Pair Dumbbell Weight: $24.99 Tru Grit Fitness 5 lb Pair Dumbbell Weight: $24.99 $12.50 at Walmart

Save $12 - If you're looking to add a pair of dumbells to your at-home gym, Walmart has this 5 lb pair from Tru Grit that's on sale for just $12.50 - a great value. The weights are made with a rubber hex design to prevent the dumbbell from rolling and for a secure grip.

Massage Gun Handheld Muscle Deep Tissue Massager: $65.99 Massage Gun Handheld Muscle Deep Tissue Massager: $65.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $125 - Amazon's after Christmas sale has this handheld massage gun on sale for $39.99 when you apply the additional $10 coupon at checkout. Great for travel, the massage gun is charged by a USB cable and includes six different heads for targeted massages.

Fitpulse Muscle Massage Gun: $79.99 Fitpulse Muscle Massage Gun: $79.99 $42.49 at Amazon

Save $37.50 - Amazon has the top-rated Fitpulse massage gun on sale for just $42.49 - the lowest price we've ever seen. With over 6,000 positive reviews, the massage gun features 17 different head attachments, so you have a tool for massaging every muscle in your body.

Sporzon rubber encased hex dumbbell: $89.99 Sporzon rubber encased hex dumbbell: $89.99 $55.24 at Amazon

Save $34.75 - This 40lb single dumbbell is over half price right now at Amazon, yielding an insane dollar-to-weight value ratio. With an ergonomic handle and non-slip rubber coating, this Sporzon weight is a great option for that home gym, especially since it's easily stackable thanks to the hexagonal design. Note - the biggest price cut is on this single 40lb weight, but discounts are also available on other sizes.

Best Choice Products Folding Electric Treadmill: $299 Best Choice Products Folding Electric Treadmill: $299 .99 $249.99 at Walmart

Save $50 - If you're looking for a budget treadmill, this Best Choice option from Walmart is a terrific option. The electric treadmill features a foldable design and built in wheels so you can easily store and put away.

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus Percussion Massage Device: $299.99 Hyperice Hypervolt Plus Percussion Massage Device: $299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Best Buy's after Christmas sales has a $50 discount on the top-rated Hyperice massage gun. The Hypervolt Plus is lightweight and portable and features a compatible app to guide you through routines designed for specific muscle groups and body parts.

SuperFit 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill: $559.99 SuperFit 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill: $559.99 $299.99 at Walmart

Save $260 - Walmart is offering a massive $260 discount on this handy folding treadmill from SuperFit. The 2 in 1 treadmill features a compact and foldable design and includes two sport modes that can be used as a running treadmill and an under-desk walking treadmill.

The best after Christmas sales: Smart home deals

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - One of our favorite Amazon device deals is the best-selling Echo Dot on sale for a record-low price of just $19.99. The 3rd-generation smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more – all you have to do is ask Alexa.

Echo Dot (4th generation): $49.99 Echo Dot (4th generation): $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 – Amazon's device deals include the best-selling 4th generation Echo Dot that's on sale for just $29.99.That's a massive 40% discount and the lowest price we've seen for the smart speaker.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you're looking for a device deal on a smart home display, Amazon has the 2nd generation Echo Show 5 on sale for just $44.99. That's the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic deal for a feature-rich smart home display that includes the Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

All-new Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): $129.99 All-new Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): $129.99 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The all-new Echo Show 8 is now on sale for $94.99 - just $5 more than the record-low price. The 2021 smart home display allows you to make video calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices with this Alexa-enabled smart display.

The best after Christmas sales: Home & Kitchen deals

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: $49.99 Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Another great idea, these top-rated pillows were a top-seller at this year's Black Friday sale and the queen-size pillow set is currently on sale for $29.99 when you apply the additional 40% coupon at checkout. With over 149,000 positive reviews, who wouldn't pass up that price?

YnM Weighted Blanket YnM Weighted Blanket: $49.80 $39.80 at Amazon

Save $10 - Amazon has the top-rated YnM blanket on sale for $39.80 when you apply the additional $10 coupon at checkout. With over 44,000 positive user reviews on Amazon - it averages 4.6 out of 5 stars - it's incredibly popular. It's made from seven different layers, which contour to the shape of your body for a peaceful night's rest.

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker: $34.99 Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker: $34.99 $24.96 at Walmart

$10 off: For anyone who thinks iced coffee season is all-year round, this deal is for you. This machine will brew your favorite drinks in under four minutes. It's also quite eco-friendly – it includes a reusable tumbler and doesn't require any pods to brew. Nab it for $10 off while you can.

Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Analog Air Fryer: $59.99 Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Analog Air Fryer: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – Pick up a cheap air fryer deal at Best Buy's latest sale. Marked down to just $29.99, the Bella 4.2-qt air fryer allows you to air-fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat with little to no oil, so you can enjoy your favorite fried foods with less guilt.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 8-quart: $99.95 Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 8-quart: $99.95 $59 at Walmart

Save $41 - This 41% discount on Instant Pot's entry-level multi cooker brings the model down to its lowest price ever. It has an 8-quart capacity, which Instant (the brand behind the appliance) says is enough for eight portions. Simple to use, on test, we found the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 produced tender meat in stews within 60 minutes. This is a new record-low for the model, too.

Ninja Professional 1000-Watt Blender: $87 Ninja Professional 1000-Watt Blender: $87 $69 at Walmart

Save $18 - Start off the new year with this top-rated blender from Ninja on sale for $69 at Walmart. The 1000-Watt blender features a full 72 ounce XL pitcher which is perfect for making large batches of margaritas, daiquiris, shakes, and smoothies.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: $99 Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: $99 $79 at Amazon

Save $20 - Amazon's after Christmas sales has the Keurig K-Mini on sale for $79. You'll need K-Cup pods to go with it, though, so keep that in mind if you think you can see yourself having one of these in your kitchen. This deal applies to the red, blue, grey, and white colors.

Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer, Rotisserie, and Convection Oven: $129 Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer, Rotisserie, and Convection Oven: $129 $99.95 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you want an air fryer that can cook a whole rotisserie chicken, this Instant appliance is ideal. The Instant Vortex Pro has a pull-down door, and can hold two trays of food at the same time, and is on sale for $99.99 - just $20 more than the record-low price.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker: $159.95 Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker: $159.95 $127.20 at Amazon

Save $31.80 - If you're looking for a premium coffee maker this Christmas, Amazon has the Nespresso Vertuo Plus on sale for $127.20. The espresso machine can brew three different sizes so you can create a smooth and creamy cup that suits your tastes.

$299 Samsung Jet 60 Fit Cordless Stick Vacuum: $299 $159 at Walmart

Save $140 - Walmart is offering an impressive $140 off the Samsung Jet 60 right now, a vacuum that provides a more affordable alternative to premium suckers from the likes of Dyson and Shark. The Jet 60 features a lightweight and maneuverable design and a removable battery that can be easily swapped for a spare (extending cleaning time by 40 minutes).

Eufy Robovac 25C Robot Vacuum: $149 Eufy Robovac 25C Robot Vacuum: $149 $129 at Walmart

Save $20 – A fantastic price for a robot vacuum, Walmart has the Eufy Robovac on sale for just $129. Multiple control options – including touch and voice – and the 100-hour battery life make it a convenient and low-effort way to keep your home clean.

iRobot Roomba 694: $274.99 iRobot Roomba 694: $274.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $75 - If you didn't pick up a robot vacuum deal on Friday, Best Buy has you covered with the Roomba 694 on sale for $199. While this is an entry-level robot vacuum it still offers excellent pick-up on hard floors and carpet, and enough smarts to ensure you still don't have to put in too much effort when it comes to controlling the robovac.

iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum: $499.99 iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum: $499.99 $259.99 at Amazon

Save $240 - If you didn't snag a Robot vacuum for Christmas, Amazon has the Roomba i7 on sale for $259.99 thanks to today's massive 42% discount. The iRobot features dirt detect sensors that alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt and automatically docks and recharges when the battery is low.

The best after Christmas sales: smartwatch deals

Fitbit Inspire 2: $99.95 Fitbit Inspire 2: $99.95 $69.95 at Amazon

Save $30 - This is a small, but functional watch that’ll help you with your fitness and health throughout the day. It’s easy to use, and it has great fitness tracking functionalities to track your heart rate and activity levels. And now it’s available at an incredible price over at Amazon.

$179.95 Fitbit Charge 5: $179.95 $129.95 at Amazon

Save $50 - The latest Fitbit is back down to its Black Friday price at Amazon for a limited time. It's a powerful fitness tracker that's well suited to anyone who's starting to get serious about working out but doesn't yet need a fully-fledged sports watch. It's comfortable to wear, practical, smart, and cheaper than ever right now.

$229.95 Fitbit Versa 3: $229.95 $179.95 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Fitbit Versa 3 is currently sitting at number one in our roundup of the best Fitbits, and for good reason. This stylish smartwatch features built, GPS for tracking runs, walks and bike rides, plus lots of other workout monitoring modes, contactless payments, sleep tracking, all-day heart rate monitoring, voice controls, and more.

Fitbit Sense: $299.95 Fitbit Sense: $299.95 $199.95 at Amazon

Save $100 - Amazon has the Fitbit Sense on sale for $199.95. That's a massive $100 discount and just $10 more than the record-low price. The Fitbit Sense goes beyond everyday activity tracking to offer additional stress, skin temperature, and heart monitoring for a more holistic understanding of your health and fitness.

Apple Watch Series 7 Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $339 at Amazon

Save $60 - The Apple Watch is always a best-seller during the holidays, and Amazon has the all-new Series 7 on sale for a record-low price of $339. The smartwatch has a 20% larger screen than the Apple Watch 6, plus more tracking and color options and faster charging. Today's discount applies to the Red, Blue and Green sports band.

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro: $699.99 Garmin Fenix 6X Pro: $699.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - This is a top-of-the-line multisport smartwatch that is currently at its lowest price ever over at Amazon. This is the smartwatch that’ll service all of your fitness needs - it comes with heart rate and pulse ox sensors and advanced training features like PacePro. Not only that but this smartwatch has a long-lasting battery life; you can go up to 21 days without charging in smartwatch mode.

The best after Christmas sales: headphone deals

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds: $129.99 Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds: $129.99 $80 at Amazon

Save $49 - Love the AirPods Pro but hate the price? These earbuds come with many of the same specs, including active noise cancellation, but they're less than half the price. They also support hi-res audio and the accompanying app allows you to tune the sound to your ears exactly.

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): $179 New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): $179 $169 at Amazon

Save $10 - Amazon has the all-new AirPods 3 on sale for $169 which is $20 more than the record-low price. The AirPods come with a MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30-hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179 at Amazon

Save $70 - Amazon has Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro in stock and on sale for $179. While we've seen the earbuds drop to $159 during Black Friday, this is the best deal you can find right now and $10 less than last week's price. The all-new AirPods Pro includes a MagSafe Charging Case alongside the classic AirPods.

Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds: $229.99 Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds: $229.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 – You'd normally have to pay a serious premium to get a good quality pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, but this deal on the Jabra Elite 85t makes them a better value option. This set boasts solid audio quality, decent battery life and a $80 saving that drops them well below the more expensive AirPods Pro.

$349.99 Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: $349.99 $248 at Best Buy

Save $101 - Hands-down the best headphones on the market, these XM4s deliver class-leading noise cancellation, audio upscaling, superior comfort, and a sleek design. While they're certainly not cheap, this is the best price we've ever seen on these cans, so they're definitely worth considering.

Apple Airpods Max Apple AirPods Max: $549 $479 at Amazon

Save $70 - Amazon's Apple deals include Apple's luxurious AirPods Max on sale for $479 - $50 more than the lowest price we've seen. The over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

See more Apple deals with our roundup of the best Apple Watch prices and sales and the best cheapest AirPods deals that are happening now.



You can also see our guide to the best cheap TV deals from Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and more.