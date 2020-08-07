Back to school sales alert: Lenovo clearance offers laptop deals up to 68% off this weekend

Lenovo is hosting a massive clearance this weekend, with laptop deals reaching savings of up to 68% off in the latest back to school sales. These are mostly last generation specs, but there are some great prices up for grabs considering the power they offer. That makes them perfect for picking up a cheap, but capable, laptop for college.

Highlights include the Lenovo ThinkPad X280 offering up a slimline, portable 12.5-inch laptop for 65% off, as well as a 14-inch ThinkPad T495s now available for $817.76. Further up the price scale, however, this ThinkPad T490S is up for just $1,103, offering a speedy i7 processor and 512GB of SSD storage. Use promo code CLEARANCE8 to claim these extra savings, but don't take too long - these offers run out on Sunday.

There are plenty more laptop deals, cheap monitors, desktops, and accessories up for grabs this weekend as well, so shop the full Lenovo clearance sale for extra savings. We're rounding up our top picks of the best laptop deals just below.

Back to school sales: Lenovo clearance laptop deals

Back to school sales: Lenovo clearance laptop deals

Lenovo ThinkPad X280 12.5-inch laptop: $2,079 $707.48 at Lenovo

This is a slightly older spec than the 10th generation processors we're used to seeing, and it's certainly been a while since that $2,000 web price was paid. However, $707 is still a great price for this premium laptop, offering up an all day, fast charging battery, a fingerprint scanner, and Thunderbolt-3 support. You'll find 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD inside this laptop as well.

Lenovo ThinkPad T495s 14-inch laptop: $2,439 $817.76 at Lenovo

There's a Ryzen 7 Pro quad-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and AMD Radeon Vega 10 graphics inside this $817 laptop deal at Lenovo. To be honest, we can't imagine this machine was retailing at over $2,000 any time recently, but that's still a great price for such a configuration on this lightweight, slim-bezel machine.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 14-inch laptop: $1,629 $919.99 at Lenovo

There's $709 worth of savings available on this Lenovo ThinkPad X1 - bringing it down to just $919.99 with eCoupon CLEARANCE8. Inside you'll find a quad-core 10th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

Lenovo ThinkPad T490S 14-inch laptop: $2,759 $1,103.08 at Lenovo

There's a massive 512GB SSD sitting inside this Lenovo ThinkPad T490S, and while you're dropping down to an 8th generation processor, it's a speedy quad-core i7. Plus, that FHD display and extra security features make this a premium laptop built to last as well.

You'll find plenty more cheap laptop deals available right now, but there's also an excellent selection of gaming laptop deals and sales on this weekend as well.