WIN! A B&W Zeppelin iPod speaker dock

If you want to get some serious sound quality from your iPod then look no further than the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin, an integrated iPod dock complete with digital amps and built-in speakers.

The dock sits on a sturdy chrome outrigger that stands proud of a chrome bar and has a reassuringly sturdy feel when accessing the iPod's functions.

Each side of the speaker holds a 25mm tweeter unit and a 90mm slotted woven fibreglass midrange cone and both of these are powered by their own 25-watt amplifier. A 125mm bass driver, driven by its own 50-watt amp and matching, pebble-shaped piano gloss remote completes the package.

There's even a composite and S-Video connector for playing iPod videos on your telly.

TechRadar has teamed up with B&W to give one lucky entrant a chance to win this dream dock, along with a year's subscription to music download service Society of Sound.

Every entrant will qualify for a no hassle three-month free trial to the service, for which they will receive a best-of sampler album of high-quality downloads, plus a single a month.

Society of Sound offers specially recorded exclusive albums in super high-fidelity 24-bit, recorded at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios. Bonus albums and back catalogue mean members pay less than £1.90 an album.

Subscribers have the choice of three high-quality lossless music downloads - Apple Lossless, 16-bit FLAC and 24-bit FLAC. These incredibly high-quality music files get you closer than ever to the sound the artist created in the studio.



