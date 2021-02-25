Arsenal vs Benfica live stream: how to watch Europa League 2021 anywhere

It's all to play for in this round of 32, second-leg tie in Athens tonight as Arsenal and Benfica look to maintain their unbeaten status in the tournament. The first leg in Rome ended in a 1-1 stalemate, with Bukayo Saka's quick-fire equaliser cancelling out Pizzi's second-half penalty to give the Gunners an away goal advantage coming into this match. Follow our guide to get an Arsenal vs Benfica live stream and watch Europe League football wherever you are right now.

The Gunners will be hoping to be more clinical this time out after squandering a host of good chances in last week's encounter, with star man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang particularly wasteful.

The domestic form of Mikel Arteta's side remains a concern, with last weekend's 1-0 defeat to Man City marking their third loss in four Premier League matches. However, the Europa Leaguehas regularly brought out the best in the North Londoners this term.

In normal times the Gunners would have the backing of a full house at the Emirates urging them on, but due to coronavirus protocols this tie will instead be played in an empty Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis in Piraeus, Athens.

With the onus very much on Benfica to go in search of a goal - which in turn could allow the likes of the fast-breaking Saka and Emile Smith Rowe to capitalise for Arsenal - it looks set to be an absorbing tie.

Read on as we explain all the ways you can watch Arsenal vs Benfica online tonight and get a Europa League live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch the Europa League online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the season, you probably won't be able to watch the footy like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to live stream Europa League football from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

Arsenal vs Benfica live stream: how to watch Europa League 2021 match in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport once again enjoys exclusive rights to 2020/21 Europa League football in the UK and will be showing every single match of the competition either on TV or online, including this game in Athens. It's being shown on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 5.30pm GMT ahead of an 5.55pm kick-off. BT Sport is available to BT TV customers from just £10 a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Europa League.

How to watch a FREE Arsenal vs Benfica Europa League live stream in the US

As with the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League is being exclusively shown on CBS in the US, which is available through basis cable packages, as well as the network's All Access streaming service - which offers a FREE 1-week trial. Today's Arsenal vs Benfica clash kicks off at 12.55pm ET / 9.55am PT for US soccer fans. Spanish language coverage of Europa League soccer is also usually available in the US via channels like TUDN and Univision. While premium channels, you can get them without cable with fuboTV - try a free fuboTV trial today to see if it's right for you. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home.



How to watch the Arsenal vs Benfica Europa League: FREE live stream in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Europa League matches are being broadcast by ever-growing sports streaming service DAZN. The channel is set to live stream every single game of the competition, so that's where to head for today's Atalanta vs Real Madrid game, which kicks off at 12.55pm ET / 9.55am PT. It's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! Not only do you get Europa League and Champions League soccer, but also every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, making DAZN a great option for the all-around sports fan. It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch Arsenal vs Benfica: live stream Europa League soccer in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is once again home to the Europa League soccer action this season, making it the place to head for this match. You'll need to get up early, as kick-off time for the game in Australia is 4.55am AEDT on the morning of Friday, February 26. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs above and watch from another nation.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Benfica Europa League online in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Europa League in New Zealand is Sky Sport and the network will be broadcasting the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition throughout the competition, including this clash in Athens. Sky Sport 7 is the channel to head to, with coverage beginning five minutes before kick-off at 6.55am NZDT. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Europa League, showing the biggest matches throughout the 2020/21 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV, with the kick-off time for Arsenal vs Benfica set for 11.25pm IST on Thursday night.