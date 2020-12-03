Apple Watch deal alert: the all-new Apple Watch 6 gets a $50 price cut at Amazon

Check someone off your holiday shopping list and save money with the best-selling Apple Watch 6 that's on sale for $349.99 at Amazon. That's a $50 discount and the best price we've found for the Series 6 smartwatch.



This limited-time offer is for the Deep Navy sport band model and you must apply the additional $29 coupon at checkout to see the full discount. Scroll down to see more Apple Watch deals.

Apple Watch deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349.99 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a $50 price cut at Amazon when you apply the additional $29 discount at checkout. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking.

The all-new Apple Watch 6 tracks activity, workouts, and calories and now features a sleep app, which helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The smartwatch also has new health features such as a blood oxygen monitor and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected. The waterproof watch also helps you stay connected with the ability to take calls and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



As we mentioned above, this specific deal is for the Apple Watch 6 with a Deep Navy sport band and can ship right away. You can still find the White and Pink sport band on sale, but those models are currently out of stock and won't ship till a later date.

More Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 $179 at Amazon

Save $20 - Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 3 back in stock and on sale for $179. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates.



Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $279 $269 at Amazon

Save $10 - The budget Apple Watch gets a $10 price at Amazon Right now. This deal from Amazon allows you to get it with a Sport Band in your color choice of White or Black, and if you're interested in Pink, you'll have to pay full price.



Not in the US? See the best Apple Watch 6 deals in your region below.

