Amazon kicks off Black Friday early with Kindle Paperwhite price cut

Black Friday is still 25 days away, but you can already start to rack up the deals, as Amazon has kicked off proceedings early by launching a Black Friday Deals Store.

The number one option is the Kindle Paperwhite, which has been cut by $20 and is now just under $100. Amazon hasn't announced if a similar price reduction will come to the UK or Australia, but we hope it's an indication of what to expect in the run-up to Black Friday worldwide.

The Kindle Voyage has had a price cut too, with 10% off taking it down to $179.99, while the original Kindle is now down to $59.99.

Amazon will be refreshing the deals on its Black Friday store page daily, giving you up to 20 deals in a single day all the way up until November 27.

Get in there early

Whether it’s headphones, accessories, charging packs, laptops, camera equipment or other tech goodies, you’re likely to find something you want on the Black Friday deals page in the next month.

The 2016 Roku Streaming Stick, for example, has seen a $10 price cut, down to $39.99.

On top of that there’s an upcoming price cut to the Fossil Q Founder in the mix, as well as a slashing of the Asus ZenWatch 2’s price.

It’s also worth checking out Start Up Week on Amazon, where the online retailer will offer reduced prices on its crowdfunded deals. It runs until November 8.