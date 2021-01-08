Amazon Apple Watch deals see discounts on Series 6, SE and more this weekend

Amazon's latest Apple Watch deals are slashing prices on a massive range of luxury wearables this weekend, with everything from the Series 6 and SE to the Series 3 on sale right now. That's perfect if you're in the market for a new fitness tracker or iPhone-friendly smartwatch.

At the cheapest end of the scale, you'll find the Apple Watch Series 3 sitting at just $169. Sure, this is a record low price that we've seen a few times over the course of the year, but it remains a steal of a bargain - especially considering you can still run the latest WatchOS on this model.

However, if you're in the market for something a little newer, the star of this week's Apple Watch sales has to be the SE. The 2020 release has just dropped down to $269.98 at Amazon (was $309), which makes this an excellent time to grab the cheaper alternative to the Series 6.

However, if you only have eyes for the latest and greatest, you can also save on the most powerful Apple Watch to date. While the Series 6 is one of the only models not discounted to its lowest price yet (that was $329 over Black Friday), you'll find it for $339 (was $399) right now. That's a price we've only seen over the past few weeks, so we don't know how much longer it can last.

You'll find all of these Apple Watch deals just below, but we're also rounding up plenty more smartwatch deals of all makes and models right here on TechRadar.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more cheap Apple Watch sales in your area.

Today's best Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS - 38mm: $199 $169 at Amazon

This is an Apple Watch deal that many have seen before, but it's an excellent price for a luxury wristpiece. You're getting all the usual functionality here, but for a considerably cheaper cost and the Series 3 will still run the latest WatchOS as well. 42mm: $229 $199 at Amazon

View Deal

Apple Watch SE: $309 $269.98 at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE has just taken a $39.99 price drop at Amazon, bringing the latest smartwatch down to $269.98. That's a fantastic price considering this recent release only hit the market in October and you're still getting all the latest features as well.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS - 44mm: $429 $329 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 5 has just dropped back to its lowest price yet at Amazon thanks to an incredibly $100 discount. We've seen this price a few times over the last few months of sales, but it doesn't tend to stick around long so move quickly if you missed out before.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS - 40mm: $399 $339 at Amazon

There's still time to grab an Apple Watch Series 6 for just $339. That's an incredible price that we saw over the holiday period, and has now returned for the after Christmas sales. This one was actually $329 over the Black Friday period, however. 44mm: $429 $409.99 at Amazon

View Deal

More Apple Watch deals

The very latest Apple Watch Series 6 has already seen its fair share of discounts, and you'll find all the cheapest prices from around the web just below.

Today's best Apple Watch Series 6 deals Apple Watch Series 6 - 40mm -... AT&T $16.67 View Reduced Price New Apple Watch Series 6... Amazon Prime $399 $379 View Apple Watch Series 6 Apple $399 View Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS,... BHPhoto $399 View Show More Deals

The Apple Watch Series 5 does tend to come in at a similar price point to the newer Series 6, which means you're likely better off grabbing the newer model if you can spare the extra $40 - $60. However, if you're looking for the cheapest price possible, the Series 5 is still a lower cost option.

Today's best Apple Watch Series 5 deals Reduced Price Apple Mens' 40mm 5 GPS Space... BLINQ $399.99 $314.39 View Apple Apple Watch Series 5... Adorama $369 View Apple Series 5 44mm GPS... Focus Camera $379.99 View New Apple Watch Series 6... Amazon Prime $384 View Show More Deals

The cheapest of today's Apple Watch deals, the Series 3 is a fan favorite because of its ability to keep up with the latest releases while offering a super low price point. You'll find all the cheapest offers just below.

If you're after a cheaper fitness tracker and don't need to pay extra for that Apple luxury, keep an eye out for more Fitbit sales and Samsung Galaxy Watch deals over the next few weeks, as January is an excellent time to pick these up.