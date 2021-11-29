Amazon adds even more Shark vacuum deals in time for Cyber Monday

It's never a safe bet to assume that Cyber Monday deals will improve upon their Black Friday counterparts, particularly when it comes to vacuum cleaners – but Amazon has taken the stress out of choosing between the two big sales days this year.

The retailer has just added some great Shark vacuum deals to its site in time for Cyber Monday, while also opting to keep many of its excellent Black Friday Shark discounts live at the same time.

That means those in the market for some new cleaning hardware can choose from a selection of new deals, like those on the Shark NV356E S2 Navigator (now $119.99 from $181.44) or Shark AV993 IQ robot vacuum (now $249.99 from $379.99), alongside Amazon's impressive selection of ongoing Black Friday vacuum deals, which still have the Shark IZ682H Vertex Pro at $319.99 (down from $499.99), for instance.

Amazon's latest Cyber Monday Shark vacuum deals

Shark NV356E S2 Navigator: $181.44 Shark NV356E S2 Navigator: $181.44 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $61.45 – Enjoy powerful cleaning with the Shark NV356E S2 Navigator vacuum. This capable cleaner works as something of a two-in-one, offering floor vacuum capabilities with a design you'll be used to, as well as a detachable handle connected to a hose for vacuuming those harder-to-reach spots.

Shark AV993 IQ Robot Vacuum: $379.99 Shark AV993 IQ Robot Vacuum: $379.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $130 – Let your technology do the work. The Shark AV993 IQ robot vacuum finds its own way around the house to clean up dust, dirt, and debris. This isn't one of those models that just bumps around either, instead navigating in an orderly fashion to ensure it cleans every part of the room. It can even head back to the charger for a top up if it needs more power to finish the job, too.

Amazon's ongoing Black Friday Shark vacuum deals

Shark IZ682H Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum: $499.99 Shark IZ682H Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum: $499.99 $319.99 at Amazon

Save $180 - This Shark stick vacuum might be compact, but it has a super long runtime of up to two hours on eco mode, making it a great option for larger homes. It's never been this cheap before, even on previous Black Fridays, and we don't expect this offer to last much longer than it already has done.

Shark WandVac: $239.99 Shark WandVac: $239.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - This super portable cordless Shark vacuum does double duty as a handheld and an upright, packing down nice and small for easy storage. It's dropped in price dramatically over recent months, and this deal is almost the cheapest it's ever been.

$479.99 Shark AZ2002 Vertex Lift-Away Upright Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFin: $479.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $180 - The AZ2002 Vertex is one of Shark's most powerful models, and is a particularly good choice if you've got a pet that sheds lots of hair around the house. Amazon was advertising a more expensive sale price earlier in the week, so we don't anticipate this new saving of $180 will be beaten in the coming days.

