Alienware gaming laptop deals can save you over $1,000 this weekend

Alienware gaming laptops can usually send you home with some hefty savings, but we rarely see discounts reaching into the thousand dollar territory. However, this weekend's Memorial Day sales are offering up some particularly compelling offers in the high-end, on powerful rigs some of which sport the latest RTX 3000-series GPUs.

Our top pick of these gaming laptop deals does exactly that. The Alienware M15 R4 offers 6GB of RTX 3060 graphics, packed away inside a 15.6-inch chassis and supported by 32GB of RAM. Those are some impressive specs considering you're saving $480 here, bringing that $2,029.99 MSRP down to $1,549.99.

Of course, if you really want to push that boat out, there's $1,010 in savings up for grabs further up the price scale. That massive discount sits on the 17.3-inch Alienware M17 R3, sporting RTX 2080 Super graphics, a powerful 10th gen i9 processor, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD paired with a 512GB SSD. You're getting all that for $2,399.99 in these Alienware gaming laptop deals, as opposed to a lofty $3,409.99 MSRP.

Today's best Alienware gaming laptop deals

Alienware M17 R3 17.3-inch gaming laptop: $1,679.99 $1,299.99 at Dell

The cheapest Alienware gaming laptop deal available this weekend is this $380 discount on a 17.3-inch M17 R3. That's still a great price for a i7-10750H CPU with RX 5500M graphics and 16GB RAM. However, we might recommend upping that storage a little in the configuration stage if you think you'll use more than 256GB of SSD space.

Alienware M15 R4 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $2,029.99 $1,549.99 at Dell

You're saving $480 on this M15 R4 rig, which means you're getting an octa-core 10th gen i7 processor, RTX 3060 GPU, 32GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for an excellent price, especially inside the premium Alienware chassis. The display also offers a144Hz refresh rate and G-Sync to boot.

Alienware M17 R3 17.3-inch gaming laptop: $3,409.99 $2,399.99 at Dell

This is a powerful rig, and you're certainly paying for it - though for $1,010 less than usual. That's a stunning discount that leaves us with a $2,399.99 final price - pretty impressive for an octa-core Intel i9-10980HK processor, 32GB RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 512GB SSD, and RTX 2080 Super graphics. All of that sits on a 17.3-inch 300Hz display to boot.

