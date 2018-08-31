AKG’s new wireless headphones boast noise cancelling and ‘ambient aware’ features

AKG has revealed four new sets of wireless headphones over at IFA, complete with some smart tech that allows you to balance both listening to your music and keep tabs on sounds from the environment around you.

If you’re in the market for a pair of premium over-ear headphones then the AKG N700NC could be right up your street, featuring adaptive noise cancelling that can be turned on or off at the simple push of a button.

AKG promises these headphones boast top-notch sound – naturally – and ‘perfect calls’ and ‘talk thru’ features to enable you to take phone calls with an impressive level of clarity and no pesky echoes.

The headphones weigh in at 270g, and AKG says they'll let you enjoy 23 hours of music-listening on a single charge.

Magnetic marvels

Then there’s the AKG N200 – a set of in-ear headphones that benefit from magnetic earbuds and a quality fabric cable that (hopefully) shouldn’t be tangle-happy. On the audio front, it promises bolstered sound chops with Apt-x and AAC audio support, and it delivers eight hours of music playback time via Bluetooth.

Another in-ear pair, the AKG Y100 (pictured above) is to be offered alongside the Y500 (below), the latter of which is an on-ear affair. Both are built for durability and benefit from ‘ambient aware’ technology, which can increase your level of environmental awareness at the touch of a button, allowing you to hear real world sounds around you.

The Y100 give you eight hours of Bluetooth wireless playback, and AKG claims that the Y500 musters an impressive 33 hours.

A further nifty touch for the Y500 is that it automatically pauses playback when the headphones are taken off, and when you don them again, the music continues from where you left off.

How much are these going to set you back? AKG isn’t saying at this stage, and there’s no timeframe for a release date yet either, but these details should be announced before long.