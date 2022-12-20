A required Windows 10 update brings the blue screen of death for some

Audio player loading…

A recent Windows 10 update is causing the blue screen of death for many users, but there's thankfully a fix through the command prompt app.

If you're unaware, the blue screen of death, usually called BSoD by some, can appear when a major Windows issue occurs. This can happen at any time, and when it does, an error code will display with a blue background, and your PC will restart.

However, an update (this one's called KB5021233) shouldn't cause this. Fortunately, Microsoft is aware of the issue in a support document (opens in new tab).

This is not the first time such an update has caused Windows users grief (opens in new tab). It makes us wonder why Microsoft can't discover these issues before the updates are rolled out to all users.

At least there's a way to fix this issue. You just need to follow these few, slightly technical steps from Microsoft.

How to fix KB5021233 from bringing the blue screen

(Image credit: Future)

While the below may be daunting for some, it's the only way to make sure that the blue screen of death issue won't occur again, but it shouldn't have to be like this from Microsoft.

For some reason, the company wants us to go through a system recovery process that might be unfamiliar to most Windows users. However, we've gone through the steps to make sure it's as clear and concise for you as possible - and if you're anxious at any step, you can restart your PC and try it at another time.

Click Shutdown , and hold down the Shift key while selecting Restart .

, and hold down the Shift key while selecting . Click the Troubleshoot button.

button. Click the Start recovery, troubleshooting, and diagnostic tools button.

button. Click the Advanced Options button.

button. Select Command Prompt - your PC may restart once you do this.

- your PC may restart once you do this. A Command Prompt window will appear after signing in.

Type in xcopy C:\windows\system32\drivers\hidparse.sys C:\windows\\system32\hidparse.sys

Press Enter, and once it's done, type exit and restart your PC.

If the above is done correctly, this should copy over a file to a different folder, which should stop the blue screen of death issue.

Again, it might be daunting to perform these steps, but if you've come across this issue, it's the only way, for now anyway, to fix it.