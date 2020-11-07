Walmart Black Friday sale: day two deals on TVs, Apple Watch, Instant Pot, and more

Score early Walmart Black Friday deals at the retailers 'Deals for Days' sale that relaunched today. The Walmart Black Friday sale originally began on Wednesday, and the retailer has released a second wave today with epic Black Friday deals that are sure to go fast! We've rounded up the best bargains below, which include TVs, AirPods, Instant Pot, the all-new Apple Watch, and more.

Our top Black Friday deal picks include this 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $298, the 2019 AirPods for an all-time low price of $99, and the Roku Ultra LT marked down to just $48 (was $79).



You'll also find big discounts on best-selling appliances like a 50% discount on the all-new Instant Pot Pressure Cooker, the iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum marked down to an all-time low price of $177, and the Magic Bullet blender on sale for just $15.



See more of the best Walmart Black Friday deals below and keep in mind, these incredible discounts end tomorrow, so if you see a price, you like you should take advantage now before it's too late.

The best Walmart Black Friday deals:

VIZIO 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $349.99 $298 at Walmart

Grab this Vizio 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $298 at the Walmart Black Friday sale. The smart TV works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control, and the Quantum Color technology results in bright, bold colors and sharp contrasts.

JLab Audio Go true wireless earphones: $30 $20 at Walmart

The JLab Audio Go Air true wireless earbuds are a real find for this price, allowing you to truly lose the wires for just $20 - snag them now before they sell out, as you’ll be paying 50% more if you don't act quickly.

Acer 32-inch Curved LED Gaming Monitor: $155 at Walmart

Gamers can pick up the Acer curved monitor for just $155 at Walmart's early Black Friday sale. The 32-inch monitor has a 165Hz refresh rate and the curved design provides a wide field of view that improves eye comfort and your gaming abilities.

Roku Ultra LT HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player: $79 $48 at Walmart

You can score a $31 price cut on the Roku Ultra LT streaming stick at the Walmart Black Friday sale. The powerful 4K streaming device includes a MicroSD port for extra channel storage and headphones so you can crank up the volume without disturbing the whole house.

Magic Bullet Essential Personal Blender: $15 at Walmart

Snag this Black Friday deal while you can, as Walmart has the Magic Bullet blender on sale for just $15. It's a low price for a personal blender that chops, mixes, blends, whips, grinds, and comes with a convenient take away cup, although it won't be as powerful as some of the more expensive brands.

JLab Audio Studio ANC Wireless Headphones: $59.88 $30 at Walmart

These JLab Bluetooth headphones are half off during Walmart's early Black Friday sale. With the noise cancellation on, the manufacturer boasts you'll get 28 hours of playtime. They charge via Micro USB.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $229.99 at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE may be a brand new product, but this is a remarkably low price for Apple's first cheaper smartwatch. This deal from Amazon allows you to get it with a Sport Band, and you've got the choice of gold, silver or black.

Hoover WindTunnel XL Bagless Pet Vacuum: $149 $48 at Walmart

A cheap price for a vacuum that's apparently designed to deal with pet hair around the home. The dirt cup included can hold up to 1.5 liters, which should leave you with plenty of capacity for cleaning before you need to empty it out. You're also granted up to 12 feet of extendable cleaning reach with attachments, according to the manufacturer.

Instant Pot VIVA 9-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker: $99.99 $49 at Walmart

This online-only deal discounts one of the many Instant Pot cookers down to a very reasonable $49. We also saw the VIVA take a drop at Best Buy for about the same price earlier this year – and this is a great discount.

Apple AirPods (2nd gen): $144 $99 at Walmart

The latest model of the Apple AirPods (from last year) drop to a Prime Day-level price – this is a chance to pick up some true wireless earbuds for a big discount. Note this is the model with a wired charging case.

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $177 at Walmart

A big discount for this robot vacuum cleaner, which boasts a number of powerful tidying features: you can schedule when it cleans using the iRobot Home app, and it uses what the manufacturer calls a three-stage cleaning system to loosen, lift and suction your floors. It's also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and it features 'Cliff Detect' to stop it from falling downstairs.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD LED TV: $279.99 $199.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, get the Sceptre 50-inch TV on sale for just $199.99 at Walmart. While the Ultra HD TV lacks smart capabilities, it includes three HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $199.99 at Walmart

Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system and are on sale for $199.99.

