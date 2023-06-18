7 awesome Reddit alternatives you should try right now

All is not well at Reddit: in response to new charges for third-party Reddit apps, a vast number of subreddits have recently gone dark and locked out visitors. It means users are cut off, Google web searches are suffering, and people are looking for alternatives that can offer a similar Reddit-like resource.

That's where this list comes in: we've scoured the web to find the best Reddit alternatives that you can check out right now, if you're unable to access your favorite subreddit – or if your opinion of Reddit has soured over the whole affair.

It's worth saying at the outset that nothing is quite like Reddit – in scope, style, or design. There's no exact Reddit clone out there. Nevertheless, there are alternatives that can fill some of the Reddit-sized hole you might be struggling with at the moment, and you might actually end up preferring these alternatives to "the front page of the internet".

1. Discord

Plenty of Reddit refugees are finding a home on Discord, particularly gamers – there are a lot of gaming communities on Discord, besides servers dedicated to topics around music, science and technology, entertainment, and more. If you don't find a server that suits you, or you just want to chat with a small group of friends, you can set up your own server.

Compared to Reddit, Discord is more of a chatroom and less of a forum (if you've used Slack, it's that). The emphasis is more on interacting with your fellow users and less on posting links and memes as individual threads – but if it's the sense of community and discussion that you're missing from Reddit, then Discord could be the ideal alternative.

2. Beehaw

Beehaw is relatively new and relatively small at the moment, but it's one of the closest approximations of what Reddit is that you're going to find, and well worth investigating as a Reddit replacement. The interface even looks a lot like Reddit, albeit without a lot of the on-screen features and furniture that build up over almost two decades of operation.

Have a read of the Beehaw mission statement and you'll see the platform is committed to avoiding the "hate speech" and "disinformation" that's prevalent elsewhere. The communities available right now cover everything from neurodivergence and people of color to literature and gardening, so you're sure to find something of interest here.

3. Slashdot

Slashdot is one of the best-known and most well-established news aggregators on the web – it's been around since the late 1990s, and it's amassed a loyal following in that time. In terms of the articles you'll see posted, they're mostly related to technology, but there are also sections for science and entertainment, so you're always going to have plenty to read.

In the style of Reddit, stories and links that are posted come with comments and conversations underneath, so if you're looking for somewhere to discuss the news of the day as well as find it, Slashdot fits the bill. The site also offers a job board covering tech and science, as well as a well-stocked software download library covering all platforms.

4. Hacker News

If you're primarily using Reddit as a way of finding out what's going on on the internet, then check out Hacker News as an alternative. It's a simple, unfussy site – just one list of trending articles of interest – but it always brings up interesting content. It's especially good for articles around technology, so it should appeal to the readers of TechRadar.

There is some user input as well, because comments and discussions can be added below articles, and comments themselves can be ranked as well as the stories themselves. If you find something of note on the wilds of the web, you can submit it for consideration too. While Hacker News is by no means a complete Reddit replacement, it does plug a gap.

5. 9Gag

If you're into Reddit mainly for the memes then 9Gag has you covered: it's not particularly sophisticated, but there's plenty to explore here in a plethora of categories: the list of sections on the left includes anime, pets, technology, sports, movies, and superhero, so you get the idea. It's perfect if you just want to casually waste a bit of time on the internet.

Be warned that there's a fair amount of adult content on 9Gag too, though it's hidden behind a sensitivity warning and is easy enough to avoid. It's definitely a busy community too, with most posts accompanied by a flurry of comments and votes – it matches up with Reddit in terms of how busy it is, and how much interaction there is from the users.

6. Bluesky

You could see Bluesky as both a Reddit alternative and a Twitter alternative so that you can replace two apps at once. However, the social platform isn't yet open to the public: to start using it, you'll need to get an invite from someone who is already a user, or join the waiting list and be patient. As of yet, it's not clear when it'll be opened up to everyone.

It's very Twitter-like in its operation, with a micro-blogging structure and options to post, share, like, and follow. You can see what the people you're following are posting, or switch over to see what's trending on the Bluesky network. It will be interesting to see how Bluesky scales up – and monetizes – but for now, it's refreshingly calm.

7. Digg

Web historians will know that Digg and Reddit have plenty of shared history, both starting in the mid-2000s. Once very Reddit-like, Digg is now more of a curated news aggregator than a user forum: If you normally use Reddit to discover interesting and trending articles from across the web, then Digg will fulfill the same function for you very well indeed.

Load up the site and you'll see you can browse links in a variety of categories: news, video, gaming, culture, tech, and more. There's also a long reads section. All these categories pull in links from around the web, as well as original Digg articles, and you'll find that Digg does a good job of surfacing some of the most interesting content on the web.