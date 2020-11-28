51 of the best Black Friday deals you can still buy from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon

Black Friday has just a few more hours to run in the US, on the East Coast at least, and while lots of Black Friday deals will be available over the weekend, some of the best deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon will end today, and you're going to need to move fast to grab them before they're gone.

Below we've picked out 51 of the absolute-best Black Friday bargains that we've seen – but note that all of these deals are due to end at midnight PT, and once they're gone, they're gone. So if you've been holding off hitting the 'Buy Now' button on one of these deals, don't hold off any longer. The deals below include huge savings on 4K TVs, Laptops, and smart home devices, plus kitchen appliances, robot vacuums, and more.

While we're constantly checking these deals and removing any that have expired, we can't guarantee that some won't have sold out by the time you click through – but we can guarantee that come midnight PT all these deals will be ending – so grab them now!

The Best Black Friday deals right now

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329.98 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a massive $70 price cut at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This specific deal is for the Apple Watch 6 with a Product Red sport band. If you're interested in a Black, White, or Navy sport band, you can still find the smartwatch on sale for $350.

Great Value iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum: $274.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

This is a fantastic price for a robot vacuum. Best Buy has the iRobot Roomba 675 on sale for just $179.99 right now. The Wi-Fi-connected cleaner allows you to clean your floors remotely from anywhere via the compatible app, and can also be voice-controlled with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - You can get the Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $110 at Amazon in this Black Friday deal. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $999.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 – Hisense TVs offer excellent value even at their regular prices, with picture quality and specs to match the big-name brands, and this 70-inch set, which is packed with smart features, is an absolute steal at under $600. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built in, you're all set for voice control, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio tech.

Selling fast iPad Air 4 - 64GB: $599 $559.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Stock is moving fast on these discounts on the iPad Air 4, and we're only seeing this model left so you'll need to act quickly to secure yours for less. This is an excellent discount on the latest iPad to hit the market - if you can grab it in time.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer: $149.99 $79 at Walmart

You can score a massive $70 price cut on the all-new Instant Pot Duo Crisp at Walmart's Black Friday sale. This duo appliance does everything the regular Instant Pot does, but it also includes an air fryer lid so you can make all your favorite fried foods with less oil.

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $129.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - Best Buy has the best-selling Keurig K-Select on sale for just $69.99 right now. A great gift idea, the coffee maker can brew a cup in minutes and comes in several different color choices.

Samsung 75-inch Q70T 4K QLED TV: $2,199 $1,497 at Amazon

Samsung's QLED TV series is beloved for its bright and colorful pictures, and the Q70T - new for 2020 - is no exception. Like all other QLED TVs, the Q70T comes equipped with Samsung's Tizen smart platform and the Quantum Processor 4K for improved upscaling. It's $700 off its regular price this week.View Deal

All-New Insignia 55-inch Smart 4K TV: $429.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Just ahead of Black Friday, you can get the 2020 Insignia 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $279.99. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built-in, which allows you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and shows from the home screen of your set.

Stocking stuffer idea Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $12 – The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite gets a first-time price cut in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. For just $17.99, the streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $19.96 – Get the best-selling Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini on sale for just $79.99 in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. The pressure cooker combines nine popular kitchen appliances in one, and includes 13 one-touch programs.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $350 $278 at Best Buy

Save $72 – The Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, and they're seriously discounted with this Black Friday deal.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $249.99 at Walmart

Save $250 – A fantastic Black Friday TV deal, you can score a $250 price cut on the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built in so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.

Black Friday TV deals

TCL 50-inch 4K Smart TV | $349.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - This TCL 50-inch 4K TV is on sale for just $229.99 at Best Buy's Black Friday sale. That's awesome value, considering that this TV is compatible with the Google Assistant and features a handy voice remote.

Samsung 43-inch 7-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $299.99 $267.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – For just $267.99, you can snag the Samsung 7-series, which is perfect for those more budget-minded folks who still want a feature-laden 4K TV from a top brand. They feature a universal guide that's super handy for streaming content and Samsung's Crystal Display technology for a sharp, clear picture.

TCL 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $498 $428 at Walmart

Save $70 on this 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart right now. That's pretty awesome value considering this TV is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. With Roku TV built-in too, you'll have plenty of streaming options as well.

VIZIO 55-inch OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV: $1,299.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 – This is one of the best Black Friday TV deals we've seen, with Best Buy discounting this Vizio OLED TV to an all-time low price of $899.99. The 55-inch 4K TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to OLED Ultra Color Spectrum technology, which brings one billion authentic colors to your screen.

Big savings LG CX 55-inch OLED 4K TV: $1,999.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $600)

Limited Stock - This 55-inch LG CX OLED TV deal brings the price of a gorgeous premium display all the way down to $1,399.99 right now. That's a fantastic $600 saving on a TV with everything you need for a stunning viewing experience (and all the latest tech for next-gen consoles).

Black Friday laptop deals

Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6-inch laptop: $199 at Best Buy

You'll also find the Lenovo Chromebook 3 available for $199 at Best Buy right now. You're getting 4GB RAM / 32GB storage under the hood, and picking up an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor here as well.

HP Chromebook 14 - $269.99 $199.99 at HP Direct

Save $70 - This is a brilliant Chromebook for students thanks to its large 14-inch display, decent specs and low price. Its speakers are tuned by B&O sound specialist and its 47WHr battery will last ages.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop: $499.99 $399.99 at Dell

Save $100 - Dell has this 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron down to $399.99, offering fantastic value for this great laptop. There's an AMD Ryzen 5 processor inside, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. Those are some nice specs for a sub-$500 laptop - perfect for everyday browsing.

Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim: $699 $449 at Walmart

Save $300 - Gateway is back, with some super-budget-friendly laptops. Right now, you can get this laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for just $399. Now, we don't know about you, but that's what we'd call a bargain.

Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB: $849.99 $649.99 at Dell

Save $200 – This Dell XPS 13 is seeing a hefty price cut in Dell's Black Friday sale. While you're getting a slightly thicker bottom bezel on that screen than on some machines, the components here are outstanding: a 10th-gen Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD just can't be argued with at this price.

Cheapest MacBook deal MacBook Air (Intel, 2020): $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This is probably the cheapest MacBook deal you'll see on Black Friday. With a 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor, 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM, all for $800, this is a real bargain.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 15.6-inch: $1,599 $1,152 at HP

Use code 10STACKBFCM21 to save an absolutely eye-watering $578 on this top-of-the-line HP Spectre x360 15 today at the official HP Store Black Friday sale. This incredibly powerful machine has a 10th gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 Ti graphics card - specs that will last you for a good few years and give you tons of power on tap. You can save a little more cash by grabbing this $1,099 model at Best Buy, though you're forgoing the GTX 1650 Ti GPU and in our books, HP has a much stronger offer with that improved graphics card inside.

Black Friday headphone and audio deals

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: $229 $168 at Best Buy

Save over $61 on the best wireless earbuds of 2020 at Best Buy, which is the lowest price we've seen so far for the Sony WF-1000XM3. Featuring industry-leading noise cancellation, brilliant sound, and fantastic battery life, the Sony WF-1000XM3 have consistently ranked as TechRadar's favorite pair of wireless earbuds.

Beats Solo Pro noise-cancelling headphones: $299.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

For something a little more lavish, check out the very best from Apple's other excellent range of headphones - the Beats Pro. With full active noise-cancellation, these are a great option for a busy commute or working environment, and with 22 hours of battery life, they can go the distance as well.

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: $249.99 $174.99 at Best Buy

For those looking for fitness-inspired wireless earbuds, you can snag the Powerbeats Pro on sale for just $174.99 at Best Buy – though this price only applies to the moss green version. You can also get this deal on a wider number of colors at the Apple store.

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $199 at Walmart

Save $250 – Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a two-microphone system, and are on sale for a massively low $199.

This incredible soundbar deal slashes the price of the TCL Alto 8+ by $125. It comes with a Fire TV 4K streaming media player integrated into the soundbar itself, so you can really kit out your home cinema setup. Plus, a built-in subwoofer should deliver a powerful sound with plenty of bass.View Deal

Superb value Samsung 2.1 Bluetooth Soundbar: $99 at Walmart

Black Friday smartwatch deals

Fitbit Charge 4: $149 $99.95 on Amazon

Save $50 – Pick up a Fitbit Charge 4 for $50 off with this Black Friday Amazon deal, a saving of 33% off the list price. The Fitbit Charge 4 is a great basic fitness tracker with up to seven days of battery life and GPS. It's also waterproof, so you can track your swims, and you can make payments with Fitbit Pay, and play music from your wrist via the Spotify app.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm smartwatch: $199.95 $129 at Walmart

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Smartwatch: $249 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $120 - The Vivoactive 3 helps you monitor your fitness level with VO2 max and keeps an eye on how you handle stress, plus has a battery life of up to 7 days in smartwatch mode. For a limited time, you can score a $120 price cut on the smartwatch at Amazon.View Deal

Apple Watch SE 40mm: $309 $289 on Amazon

Save $20 - Amazon has the Apple Watch SE on sale for $289. The New Apple Watch SE is a good choice if you're looking for the smartwatch essentials in a modern chassis with a bit more power than the Series 3.

Black Friday appliance deals

Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Analog Air Fryer: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – Pick up a cheap air fryer deal at the Best Buy Black Friday sale. The Bella 4.2-qt air fryer allows you to air-fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat with little to no oil, so you can enjoy your favorite fried foods with less guilt.

Insignia 6qt multi-function pressure cooker: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - At half price, this Insignia 6qt pressure cooker is sure to be a popular buy this Black Friday at Best Buy. Although a fairly common sale item, we don't normally see price cuts quite this low, so we definitely think it's a great pick-up if you're looking for an appliance that's really useful for easy to prepare meals.

Farberware 3.2-quart Oil-less Multi-Functional Fryer: $99 $49.88 at Walmart

Save $49 – Get the best-selling Farberware Fryer on sale at Walmart for $49.88. That's half-price for this versatile 3.2-quart fryer, which allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with less oil.

Black Friday smart home deals

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) bundle with Sengled Bluetooth bulb: $59.98 $28.99 at Amazon

Save $31 - A fantastic Black Friday bundled deal, Amazon has the all-new Echo Dot and Sengled Bluetooth bulb on sale for just $28.99. The smart bulb works with Alexa, so you can use your Echo device to control your lights.

Roku SE HD Streaming Player: $17 at Walmart

The Roku SE HD is the cheapest streaming device we're likely to see during Black Friday 2020. Offering HD streaming via an included HDMI cable, the SE offers the Roku smart platform and Roku remote for just $17.

Tile Performance Pack: was $59.99 $41.99 at Amazon

Save $18 - Never lose your keys, wallet, bag or... whatever you don't want to lose, again. The Tile Performance Pack comes with 1 Pro (range of 400ft) and 1 Slim tile. Pro can attach to your keys, while Slim can slip inside a wallet, phone case or bag. Use the app on your phone to then keep track of them.

All-new Blink Security Camera $99.99 $64.99 at Amazon

The all-new Blink security camera is getting a rare $35 price cut at Amazon's Black Friday sale. The weather-resistant HD security camera helps monitor your home day or night and features two-way audio so you can hear and talk with visitors.

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - You can score a rare $10 price cut on the all-new Blink Mini Smart security camera at Amazon's Black Friday sale. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Lowest Price Ring Video Doorbell 3: $199 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - Amazon has the all-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 on sale for $139.99. That's the lowest price we've found for the Ring 3, which now includes improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band WiFi connectivity.

Google Nest Thermostat: $249 $199 at Walmart

Grab a Google Nest Thermostat for $50 off with this Black Friday Walmart deal. The Nest adapts to your schedule, warming and cooling to your habits, though you can tweak the temperature via linked smartphone. You can also link it to sensors to track temperature in each room of your abode.

Furbo Full HD Dog camera (US): $249 $133.99 at Amazon

The Furbo Dog Camera is now 46% off, and is going for just under $140. You get a good image feed to your smartphone, and the ability to talk to your dog, or listen to it barking. There's a treat dispenser too, so you can reward your pet or randomly feed them if you're bored. At this price, this camera is a great deal.View Deal

Hoover WindTunnel XL Bagless Pet Vacuum: $149 $89 at Walmart

A cheap price for a vacuum that's apparently designed to deal with pet hair around the home. The dirt cup included can hold up to 1.5 liters, which should leave you with plenty of capacity for cleaning before you need to empty it out. You're also granted up to 12 feet of extendable cleaning reach with attachments, according to the manufacturer.

BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Upright Vacuum: $259.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Perfect for pet owners, Amazon has the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser vacuum on sale for $159.99. The upright vacuum includes specialized pet tools to reach to clean up all that pesky pet hair and it's one of the cheapest we've seen so far.

Shark IQ Robot RV1000 WiFi Vacuum: $394 $199 at Walmart

Save $195 - One of Walmart's online-only headline deals is $100 off this robot vacuum if you're looking for a more convenient way to keep your home tidy. This is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen for a robot vacuum.

Roomba i3+: $599.99 $399.99 at Amazon

See more offers with our roundup of the best Black Friday TV deals that are happening now and the best Black Friday laptop deals that are currently available.