5 Things you might have missed about the Essential Phone

After tons of teasers and rumours, Android co-creator, Andy Rubin officially took the wraps off his one of a kind Essential Phone on May 30. Rubin seems to be devoted to his phone, which he thinks will bring the change, and grow into an ‘essential’ companion for its users. Rubin aspires to set new standards in the high-end smartphone category where biggies like iPhone 7 Plus and Galaxy S8 are co-existing to serve both Android and iOS consumers.

The best part about the Essential Phone is that Rubin has tried to keep it clutter-free and leveraged the control to its users to choose what they want on their phones. Although we didn’t get to use the phone yet, but the company has revealed almost every critical detail about its hardware and software.

Since the smartphone has already made its presence felt in the tech world, everyone will be keeping a close eye on the developments. While most of us know the device features in and out, there are still some facts that you might have missed about the Essential Phone. Let’s begin with the first one.