3 ways to save money in the Cyber Monday mattress sales

Another Black Friday is in the books, but we're not done with the mattress sales yet. Cyber Monday is here, and in most cases, they'll be a continuation of the bargains we saw on Black Friday. But can you maximize your savings on Cyber Monday mattress deals? Absolutely.

Before you navigate this year's crop of Cyber Monday sales, follow these three shopping tips to get the most for your money. I've kept a close eye on the ever-changing prices of the best mattresses over the years so these shopping hacks are a result of what I've witnessed as a deal-hunter and a consumer.

So whether you need a comfortable mattress for side sleepers or the best cooling mattress, you'll be well on your way to pocketing enough extra cash to put toward other Cyber Monday deals you've been eyeing – as long as you keep these three mattress shopping tips in mind...

3 Cyber Monday mattress shopping tips

1. Keep tabs on the price history

Mattress brands adjust retail prices at various points of the year. Mattress costs are at their highest in the summertime before dropping to their absolute lowest during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. To ensure you're actually getting a deal and not a dud, you'll want to check the price history of a mattress.

It's not as daunting a task as it might seem thanks to our dedicated sales pages, which our deal hunters update every month with details on why a current mattress deal is hot (or not). Bookmark them for easy access and to stay on top of the latest offers. Check them out below:

Meanwhile, if you're shopping on Amazon In that case, head to CamelCamelCamel (opens in new tab) to track the price history of any mattress sold by Amazon or one of its third parties. For all other merchants, use Google Shopping (opens in new tab) for a 30-day snapshot of mattress sale prices.

2. Seek freebies and bundle deals

Money off a new mattress is great, but brands like to sweeten their Cyber Monday deals by offering free items with purchase. These typically include sheet sets, mattress protectors, and pillows. Mattress freebie deals are super convenient if you're swapping to a different bed size or haven't bought new sheets and pillows in years,

Some of our favorite Cyber Monday mattress freebie deals are below:

(opens in new tab) 1. DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress: was $799 now from $599 + up to $599 in freebies at DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

The five-layer, 14" deep DreamCloud is a great choice for those who want a luxurious feeling hybrid mattress, but who can't quite stretch to the Saatva Classic. In the Cyber Monday mattress sales, there's 25% off and up to $599 worth of sleep accessories bundled in, which makes it an incredible value. With this offer, a queen sized DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid is $899. In our DreamCloud mattress review, (opens in new tab) we found this mattress does a superb job of regulating temperature, thanks to gel-infused memory foam, an innerspring layer that allows for movement of air, and a quilted foam and cashmere top layer that's designed to wick away moisture. It's an excellent choice for anyone who likes the sound of a pressure-relieving memory foam, but wants something more responsive, with a little bounce.

(opens in new tab) 2. Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: was $769 now from $474 + free sheets and pillows at Cocoon by Sealy (opens in new tab)

This is Sealy's evergreen offer, which knocks 35% off the MSRP and includes a sheets and pillows bundle (valued at up to $199). But if you pop the code EXTRA25 in at the checkout, you'll get another $25 off. That brings the price of a queen down to $774 (was $1,239). As well as packing some strong chilling powers for an affordable price, it's also excellent when it comes to reducing motion transfer – great if you have a restless partner.

(opens in new tab) 3. Bear Original mattress: was $748, now from $487 + sleep bundle at Bear (opens in new tab)

The Bear Original is an all-foam mattress that's designed to promote healthy spinal alignment. It's recommended for athletes and back pain, as well as offering great value for money. With this Cyber Monday mattress deal, there's 35% off all sizes, and you'll get a bedding bundle that includes two pillows (one with twin), a sheet set and a mattress protector thrown in for free. After discount, a queen Bear mattress costs $649 (was $998).

A bundle deal will help you save money if you buy a mattress with select items – for instance, sheets, pillows, bed frames, and foundations. Whether you want to upgrade your current sleep setup or are in the process of moving house, you'll be able to save hundreds or even thousands of dollars thanks to mattress bundle deals.

For instance, the GhostBed Cyber Monday sale takes up to 50% off (opens in new tab) several mattress and base bundles. You'll be able to choose the base and mattress you'd like and opt for other extras such as sheets, pillows, and weighted blankets. See how we got on with the brand's most popular cooling model in our GhostBed Luxe mattress review.

3. You may need to be patient (or shop around)

Cyber Monday mattress deals are an opportunity to capitalize on some of the year's best savings – which is good news if you hit snooze on Black Friday deals. However, understand that waiting until the tail end of the busy shopping weekend might mean you'll have to wait a little longer for your mattress to arrive due to depleted stock.

You can shop around, though. Typically, the best Cyber Monday mattress deals will come directly from the brand, but third-party sellers could match (or beat) those offers and have sufficient stock on hand. This sounds even more appealing when you remember lots of mattresses at Amazon qualify for free 2-day shipping via Prime.

But caveat emptor – buying from an online retailer may yield different warranty and trial terms versus purchasing right from the source. Third-party stores don't usually match the generous perks mattress manufacturers provide, so double-check the terms and conditions from wherever you buy to see what you qualify for.

Now that you're equipped with a little extra knowledge, take a look at the best Cyber Monday mattress deals from top stores: