LIVE: Black Friday UK deals are here – and these are sales that get my personal recommendation

(Image credit: Dell) Of course, when you want to game at a desk you'll need a great gaming monitor. And as chance would have it, one of the very best, the Alienware AW3423DWF is on sale at Dell. You can snap up this 34-inch OLED curved display with a 165Hz refresh rate for £739. And as someone with this monitor, it get my full-fat recommendation - it's brilliant for playing the likes of Starfield. Seriously, get this gaming monitor. Alienware AW3423DWF: was £929 now £739.02 at Dell

And now for something a bit different: gaming laptops. Now I appreciate that I noted that Matt Hanson reckons the Asus ROG Ally is a better Black Friday buy, there are still some great gaming laptops worth your consideration, thanks to their big discounts. Take a look at these deals below, but for more check out our roundup of the Black Friday gaming laptop deals. MSI GF63 Thin: now £629 at Currys

An amazing deal for a gaming laptop that offers some solid specs for under £1,000. It comes with an Intel Core i7 CPU, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8 GB of RAM, and 512 GB SSD of storage. You'll be able to play any PC game – and most at medium settings – which is suitable for the vast majority of gamers. Asus TUF F15: was £879.97 now £677.97 at Laptops Direct

If you're looking for a budget gaming laptop this Black Friday, the Asus TUF F15 is a sound pick. It's not the most powerful laptop on the market, but with an RTX 3050 Ti GPU and Intel Core i5 processor it'll be able to handle the latest games at 1080p - and on the large 15.6-inch display, games look amazing. At this price, it's hard to beat. Asus ROG Strix G15: was £1,211.97 now £817.97 at Laptops Direct

Asus has historically done an excellent job of balancing affordability and performance, and the ROG Strix G15 is no exception. Opting for a speedy AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU instead of the more common Intel fare, this gaming laptop is almost four hundred pounds off for Black Friday. MSI Cyborg 15: was £1,099.97 now £897.97 at Laptops Direct

If you're looking for a great value gaming laptop with one of those shiny new Nvidia RTX 4060 GPUs, this is one of the cheapest deals you can find right now. With a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and a 144Hz FHD display, this laptop is perfect for esports games and can handle the latest triple-A titles with ease too.

Have you ever wanted to look fabulous for less? Well grabbing a Dyson Airwrap is one way to give your hair styling routine its own makeover. This slick device can straighten, curl, dry and brush your hair. And social editor Viktoria Shilets simply described it as "amazing." So I think that's a glowing review for the Airwrap and it now has more £80 cut off the price thanks to the Amazon Black Friday deals. Dyson Airwrap: was £479.99 now £399.99 at John Lewis

The highly-coveted Dyson Airwrap has several hair-styling tools in one, allowing you to style your hair however you want without switching your main tool, only the attachments. In our review, we praised it for being lightweight and easy to use but also lauded it for producing gorgeous and healthy results with its intelligent heat control and enhanced Coanda airflow.

(Image credit: Future) While I'm a Steam Deck boy, I do have a soft spot for the Asus ROG Ally with its more compact design and nicer display. And thanks to Currys slicing £100 off its ticket price, it's now a relative bargain, And fellow managing editor and computing guru Matt Hanson told me he'd recommend getting the ROG Ally for £599 over a gaming laptop. I'd say once you've played triple-A PC games on a neat handheld console it's hard to go back to even the best gaming laptops. Asus ROG Ally: was £699 now £599 at Currys

As the overseer of TechRadar's phones and tablets sections, it's about time I recommended a phone deal. Well this one is a minor corker. Despite being rather new, the Google Pixel 8 can be had for £100 off with a discount code at Currys. And it's well worth it as the boost in smart, photography and design makes this pone of the best Android phones you can buy right now. Details in the deals box below. Google Pixel 8: was £699 now £599 at Currys

USE CODE: PIXEL100 – Looking to buy the new Google Pixel 8? Then Currys has the best Black Friday deal you'll find on it right now. The basic price is £699, the same as what you'd pay at Amazon, Argos or direct from Google, but enter the code PIXEL100 at checkout and it'll take it down to £599. That's a fantastic price for a phone which we rated 4 stars (out of 5) in our review, praising its refreshed design and AI camera tricks, among other things.

Hey, you know that, like, air fryers are so hot tight now? Well Black Friday is a great time to grab one of these fry-everything but healthy machines, especially from Ninja. I've yet to jump on the air fryer bandwagon, but when you've got good models going for some £100 off, it feels like there's no better time to get frying with the power of hot air and not much oil. Check out the deal box below. Ninja Air Fryer Max: was £269.99 now £179.99 Currys

A fantastic record-low price for this deluxe Ninja Air Fryer Max is available at Amazon for Black Friday. It boasts a large 9.5L capacity, six preset functions and can cook up to eight portions of two foods at once to ensure they're prepared at exactly the same time. The discount brings it in line with much smaller models so it's well worth getting this premium version while it's on offer.

Speaking of iPads, my personal favourite Apple fondle-slate is on sale. The iPad mini 6 can be had for £519 at Amazon. It's not the cheapest ever, but that's still an nice little saving on a lovely little tablet. Apple iPad mini (2021): was £569 now £519 at Amazon

Have you ever glanced at an iPad and thought "I'd love one of those but they are too pricey!" Well, today's your lucky day, as you can get the 10.2-inch 2021 iPad for £299 at Currys. It's not the latest model, but it's also ideal for people making their first foray into iPadOS and Apple tablets. It would also make a great secondary tablet to complement a fancier iPad. Check out the deal block below. Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was £369 now £299 at Currys

Not quite the lowest price ever for this iPad, but enough of a discount to make this entry-level iPad worth your consideration. The savings are a good amount to invest in a selection of App Store apps and games.

(Image credit: Future) So this isn't a massive bargain, but any chance to save a bit on the excellent PS5 is well worth it in my book. So this PS5 Slim deal which cuts the console to £459 at Currys is great. I've had the original PS5 since its launch in 2020 and love the odd-looking console. It's got buckets of power, great exclusive games, and great haptics thanks to the DualSense controller. PlayStation 5 Slim: was £479 now £459 at Currys

I'm 37 years old on Sunday, but like many of my kind of people in their 30s, Lego has a powerful nostalgic pull. So my attention has been pulled towards these Legon Advent calendars, which start at a reasonable £15 at Argos - I don't need one, but I'm very, very tempted to snap one up today. Give this deal block a gander: Lego Advent Calendars: from £15 at Argos

Mix up your advent calendar this year so that instead of a daily chocolate you get a new mini Lego set to build or a character to assemble. This is the cheapest price we've seen for these popular holiday treats so far. Options include Lego City Adventures, Lego Marvel, Lego Star Wars, Lego Harry Potter, and Lego Friends.