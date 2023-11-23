Amazon Black Friday deals are live in the UK – shop today's 31 best deals starting from £17.99

The big day is nearly here – and Amazon Black Friday deals are already live in the UK even before the clock ticks past midnight.

The mega-retailer now runs what is essentially a Black Friday week, and though prices on some products may drop further between now and Cyber Monday, we suspect many of the offers listed below won't be beaten (or not by very much).

Some of our favourite deals right now include a brilliant Ring Video Doorbell bundle with the Echo Pop smart speaker for £49.99, the fantastic Ninja Foodi Air Fryer Max for £179.99, and our top-rated Fitbit Versa 3 for £129.99.

We also like the look of a Google Pixel 7a + 30W Pixel Charger deal for £379, an Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 bundle for £369 and much, much more. We've rounded up our 31 top picks below, and don't forget to also check out our main Amazon Black Friday deals hub and overall Black Friday deals hub for deals from all UK retailers.

31 best Black Friday deals at Amazon UK

Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Pop: was £144.98 now £49.99 at Amazon

This is a big discount on a great smart doorbell starter bundle that includes a wireless battery-powered Ring Video Doorbell Plus and an Echo Pop smart speaker. They combine well together, allowing you to send notifications to the speaker when your doorbell is pressed. That's on top of all the usual smart speaker functions. This £95 saving brings the combo down to its cheapest price ever for Black Friday - plus, it's the same price as buying a Ring Doorbell by itself so you might as well take the free smart speaker with it.

Sony WH-1000MX4: was £249 now £197.99 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000MX4 are a little older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's £80 less than the newer Sony XM5. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this for Black Friday.

Sony WF-C500: was £90 now £44.99 at Amazon

We already called these earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C500 review – and that was at the full asking price. With 45% off, we think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new low price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and this is the cheapest price ever - sounds perfect.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £34.99 at Amazon

This mid-range toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price for Black Friday. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor.

Audible UK: three months for £7.99 £2.99 per month

Save £15 on your first three months of Audible with this early Black Friday deal from Amazon. Available for a limited time only, this promotion gets you a full Audible membership for well under half price. It also includes three free books (that are yours to keep forever) and unlimited streaming of the Plus catalogue. Note that this early Black Friday Audible deal is only eligible for new customers (those on a free trial are also excluded).

TCL SF540K 40-inch FHD Fire TV: was £239 now £119 at Amazon

Invite-only: This TCL SF540K Fire TV is another invite-only deal that's coming to this year's Black Friday sale at Amazon - and it's another we'd definitely register your interest in if you need a small and basic TV. At 40 inches and with just full HD support it's far from a premium model but it will serve you fine for infrequent viewing in the bedroom or kitchen - or if you aren't fussed about getting the very best picture quality. It's hard to argue with it for under £120.

Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 bundle: was £489.99 now £369 at Amazon

Want an Xbox Series X bundle? For just £10 more than buying the console by itself, you can also get Forza Horizon 5 and some DLC packed in. It's good value for money and an excellent way to get one of the console's most popular and iconic racers at a fraction of the cost.

Gift cards: up to 20% off at Amazon

Need a quick and easy Christmas gift? You can now get 20% off a range of gift cards at Amazon. Many popular brands, retailers, restaurants and services are available, including Odeon, Vue, New Look, Pizza Hut, Bella Italia and more. The amount you can add to some cards is limited, but the majority are between £20 - £35.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £21.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot just returned to its record-low price in today's Black Friday deals. The 5th generation smart speaker is back down to £21.99 - a massive 60% discount and £5 cheaper than last year's Black Friday price. Amazon's latest model got four stars in our Echo Dot (5th Gen) review for its improved audio experience, new temperature sensor and all the handy Alexa features like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Kindle: was £84.99 was £69.99 at Amazon

The standard Kindle is a basic ereader, but still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books and at this price is well worth buying if you can't afford the more expensive Paperwhite (also on sale, for £114.99). It has been £10 cheaper in the past, so could fall further in the next week.

Asus Chromebook 14: was £249 now £139 at Amazon

This Asus Chromebook 14 is a basic device but it's great value for money if you need a cheap laptop for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It sports a 14-inch display, full-day battery life and the lean Chrome OS that make it a great buy for students or those always on the move with around £150 to spend.

Fitbit Versa 3: was £199 now £129.99 at Amazon

With a solid four stars in our Fitbit Versa 3 review, this is our pick as the best Fitbit overall, beating the newer Versa 4 on both price and features. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for it (it's been down to £119 in the past) but it's still a good price for a feature-rich smartwatch that includes built-in GPS, sleep tracking, all-day heart rate monitoring, voice controls, and more. For fitness enthusiasts and beginners looking for a way to get into health tracking, it's an offer worth checking out this Black Friday.

Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501: was £99.99 now £69.99 at Amazon

This is a sleek and stylish air fryer according to our Cosori Pro LE L501 review and a great time to buy it as it drops to a terrific low price. The 4.7L capacity is enough for a family of four to cook meals in using nine preset functions with up to 85% less fat, 50% faster and 55% less electricity than a conventional oven. Cleaning is easy, too, with dishwasher-safe components.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was £549.99 now £149.99 at Amazon

Sold out: This extremely popular invite-only deal at Amazon has now sold out, but I'm keeping it on the list in case the retailer adds more stock as we almost never see a TV of this size for so cheap. The picture quality on this 55-inch Fire TV is decent overall, with support for ultra-HD resolution and HDR 10 for better lighting and colours. Plus, access to all major streaming apps is just button press or voice command away.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was £349 now £339 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Amazon has the best-selling Apple Watch 8 on sale for £339 on Black Friday, which is the record-low price. The larger 45mm display version is also reduced to £369.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station: was £24.99 now £17.99 at Amazon

You can get this handy charger and stand combo for your PS5 DualSense controllers for just £1 more than the lowest price I've seen at Amazon. I use this official accessory all the time to keep a pair of gamepads full of juice for my next gaming session without the added faff of needing to plug them into my PS5 console.

Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £17.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Black Friday sales includes the all-new Echo Pop for just £17.99, making it the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. We found it was a fun if basic option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions and check the weather completely hands-free.

Silentnight Comfort Control Heated Electic Blanket: was £42.99 now £30 at Amazon

With the chilly winter nights now upon us, there's nothing like getting cosy in bed with a cup of tea and a good book, film or video game. And now you can up your comfort with this heated underblanket from Silentnight for 30% off. This king-sized fleece layer easily attaches to your mattress, has three heat settings, is designed to prevent hot spots and is also machine washable for easy cleaning.

Ninja Foodi Air Fryer Max: was £269.99 now £179.99 Amazon

A fantastic record-low price for this deluxe Ninja Air Fryer Max is available at Amazon for Black Friday. It boasts a large 9.5L capacity, six preset functions and can cook up to eight portions of two foods at once to ensure they're prepared at exactly the same time. Plus, it also comes bundled with some free tongs as a bonus. The discount brings it in line with much smaller-sized models so it's well worth getting this premium version while it's on offer.

Blink Mini: was £29.99 now £17.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller in the end-of-year sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for £17.99 - that's equal to the lowest price we've ever seen. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was £119.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a larger smart home display, Amazon has the 2021 Echo Show 8 on sale for £59.99. That's the lowest price ever. You can use the eight-inch display to make calls, watch videos, check the weather, play music, display photos and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was £114.99 now £54.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest Kids Edition tablet is the Fire 7 and it's now on sale for £54.99 - that equals the lowest price ever. We said in our Fire 7 Kids Edition review that it's one of the best devices for small hands and surprisingly capable for the cost. It features up to 10 hours of battery life and includes a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £199 at Amazon

They only launched a couple of months ago and this is the first discount I've seen on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

iPhone 13: was £799 now £549 at Amazon

Now that the iPhone 15 has been released, both Amazon and Apple have cut the upfront cost of the still-great iPhone 13 by a further £100. This 128GB model was already reduced by £100 following the release of the iPhone 14, so it's an even better mid-range option now for those who don't mind skipping out on a few of the latest features. Apple also operates its own trade-in program that can be used to knock a few further pounds off the upfront cost of a new device (useful if you've got an existing iPhone model to dispose of).