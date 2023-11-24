Stop, thief! These Amazon Ring camera and doorbell home security bundles are an absolute steal

Some of the absolute best Black Friday deals are on Amazon's own products, including home security devices from its Ring home security range.

Everything from Ring's video doorbells to security cameras see fantastic discounts, but this year I'm particularly enticed by the bundles on offer. I've been testing a few home security devices this year, from some of the best video doorbells to the best smart locks and best security cameras, and it's really made me appreciate how beneficial greater visibility and control can be, even beyond protecting my home from bad actors.

From communicating remotely with guests and delivery people to checking if I've left the oven on (no, I hadn't), my home security devices have given me real peace of mind – and with up to 54% off in these Amazon Black Friday deals, now the price tags do, too.

The best bundle I've spotted in the US is the Ring Video Doorbell (Wired) and Echo Show 5 (2021) bundle, which is now just $64.99 at Amazon down from $189.98. In the UK there's an even bigger selection, including the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) + Echo Show, 5 which is down from £189.98 to £84.99 at Amazon.

Today's top Black Friday Ring bundle deals US

Ring Video Doorbell (Wired) and Echo Show 5 (2021) bundle: was $189.98 now $64.99 at Amazon

For $10 more than the wired video doorbell on its own, you can grab it with an Echo Show 5. This smart speaker with a screen pairs well with the video doorbell, and the bundle is an absolute steal at this low price.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus + Ring Stick Up Cam Battery: was $249 now $164.99 at Amazon

We're big fans of both the Ring Doorbell Plus and the Ring Stick Up Cam – so this deal which brings them together is well worth checking out. The Stick Up Cam is a great partner to the Doorbell: this highly versatile security camera can be used indoors or outdoors, giving you further peace of mind about what's happening in or around your home.

Ring Video Doorbell with Chime: was $124.99 now $89.98 at Amazon

The 2020 Ring Doorbell release bundled up with a Chime, a speaker device that allows you to get notifications anywhere in your home, even if you're not near your phone. Save $35 on this multi-device deal.

Today's top Black Friday Ring bundle deals (UK)

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) + Chime: was £119.98 now £54.99 at Amazon

For £5 more than the Ring Video Doorbell on its own you can get it bundled with the Ring Chime, which means you need not constantly have your phone with you around your home to hear when the doorbell rings or motion is detected. Bargain! Price check: Currys: £54.99

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) + Ring Stick Up Cam (Outdoor): was £189.98 now £89 at Amazon

Lowest price: The Ring Stick Up Cam can be placed outdoors to form part of a smart home security system with your Ring Doorbell. Get them both together for a saving of £100 at Amazon – the lowest price ever for this bundle.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) + Echo Show 5: was £189.98 now £84.99 at Amazon

We often see bundle deals available on Ring Doorbells at this time of year, which makes sense because a smart display is an excellent companion to a video doorbell. Amazon has the best bundle deal we've found right now, giving you the Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5 together for a saving of £105. Amazon's mini smart speaker with a screen is a good smart display in its own right – it's not perfect, but it was still worthy of a four-star review because of its helpful Alexa and WikiHow integrations. Price check: Very: £84.99

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 & Plug-in Adaptor: was £219.99 now £149.99 at Amazon

Record-low: The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is Amazon's latest Pro model and features several upgrades over the first version, including extended head-to-toe video and 3D motion detection. We gave it a glowing 4.5-star review and now it's cheaper than ever: This Black Friday deal brings it down to its lowest ever price of £149.99 and throws in the Plug-in Adaptor for free. Price check: Currys: £149.99 Argos: £149.99

Ring Video Doorbell Plus + Chime: was £169.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

If you're buying a Ring Video Doorbell Plus, you'll want a Chime or a smart speaker to go with it, so you can actually hear what's going on at your front door. Amazon currently has this package on sale at an all-time low price of just £99. You can buy the Doorbell Plus on its own for the same price, but there's really no point in doing that. Price check: Currys: £99.99

Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Pop: was £104.98 now £41.65 at Amazon

If you don't need or want a screen, you could instead bundle the Ring doorbell with a simpler smart speaker such as the newish Echo Pop.

Ring Video Doorbell Plus + Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen): was £214.98 now £99.99 at Amazon

This is another great Ring doorbell package deal, giving you the Video Doorbell Plus and an Echo Dot to go with it – for an excellent combined price of just under £100.

