Amazon's Mid-Year Sale 2025 has kicked off – shop these 80+ expert-recommended deals with prices from just AU$16

The annual Amazon Mid-Year Sale is here! And right on time too. It's been taking place in early June for the last few years, coinciding with Australia's EOFY sales each year. This gives you the opportunity to pick up your work-related purchases from Amazon and get them tax deducted, thus maximising your savings when your returns go back into your bank account.

The Amazon Mid-Year Sale will go on all week, ending at 11:59pm AEST on Sunday, June 8. That's a decently long time to make sure you bag the best deals possible, and it doesn't even need to be work related. Maybe you just want to treat yourself or a loved one to something new.

You don't even have to be a Prime member to shop right now, but it will help if there's a Prime-exclusive deal that can save you more. A subscription also means you'll get your purchase quickly and for free, even if the cost a few dollars. You can always sign up now and get a 30-day trial – you can cancel any time.

To help you find the Amazon deals during this sale, my team and I are following along live, listing what we think are the best tech deals, covering everything from smartphone offers to smart home discounts. Headphones, cameras and pretty much everything else in between is listed below, even power banks, vacuums and air fryers.

Best Amazon Big Smile Sale 2025 deals

Deals under AU$50

TP-Link Tapo P100 mini smart plug: was AU$22 now AU$16 at Amazon Save AU$6 This little smart plug will turn any old lamp or small appliance into a smart one. Just plug in your kettle or a lamp and you can use the app or Google and Alexa voice commands to control said device. You can set timers, create schedules and more, depending on what you plug into this adaptor.

Amazon Echo Pop: was AU$79 now AU$49 at Amazon Save AU$30 OK, to be upfront, we have seen the Echo Pop as low as AU$29, which handily beats the discount here. Still, it's the best discount since, and not a terrible deal for Amazon's simplest smart speaker, with a compact size that makes it perfect to slot into small spaces. With Alexa built in and ready to take on your commands, you’ll be listening to tunes and setting timers and alarms without having to whip out your phone.

Amazon Echo Auto: was AU$99 now AU$49 at Amazon Save AU$50 Looking for a way to add a voice assistant to your car? The Echo Auto can do that, bringing Alexa into your regular drives so you can enjoy hands free control while you focus on the road. From making phone calls, switching songs to finding routes, this handy little gadget can even help you control your home's smart gadgets while you're on the road – you'll never have to worry about forgetting to switch off the lights before leaving the house again! But note that you will need to check if it's compatible with your car model before you take advantage of this half-price deal.

Deals under AU$100

NutriBullet Portable Blender: was AU$79.95 now AU$59 at Amazon Save AU$20.95 Available in several fun colours, this little blender is for the liquid breakfast on the go. Not only does it come with a handle, but it's slim enough to fit into side pockets of most backpacks. It can blitz smoothies, protein shakes and cocktails, plus you'll get about 15 drinks per charge. It does have a decently large capacity of 590ml too.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was AU$99 now AU$69 at Amazon Save AU$30 This recently upgraded model of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best-value streaming sticks, especially for Amazon customers who appreciate Alexa. It has been as low as AU$49 last year, but 30% off is not bad. It supports 4K ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos audio – plus cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Use it to access popular streaming subscriptions like Netflix, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus and more.

Amazon Echo Dot 5: was AU$99 now AU$69 at Amazon Save AU$30 The Echo Dot offers surprisingly big sound and great audio quality for a small smart speaker. While we have previously seen it at half price, 30% off is not bad, and it's one of the better ways to get voice control via Alexa, making it easy to stream your favourite apps, listen to music or the news and schedule reminders. Also available in Deep Sea Blue and Glacier White colourways.

Sony WF-C510: was AU$108 now AU$71.99 at Amazon Save AU$36.01 Our current pick as the best budget earbuds (even at their original price), the Sony WF-C510 deliver a punchy, detailed sound complete with support for 360 Reality Audio spatial audio. They do miss out on ANC, but otherwise they're a fantastic set of earbuds that prove you don't need to spend hundreds of dollars for great sound. Be sure to check the coupon box to save an additional small discount.

Philips Hue LightStrip Plus: was AU$149.95 now AU$79 at Amazon Save AU$70.95 Bright, easy to use and even more easily expanded, the Philips Hue lightstrip is the go-to LED light strip for a reason. Pairing it with the Hue Bridge unlocks its true power, and it's a clean way to add accent lighting to any surface, with a range of brightness and colour options to choose from.

Logitech Lift: was AU$129.95 now AU$83 at Amazon Save AU$46.95 This ergonomic vertical mouse is perfect for small hands and is set up just right to encourage better posture, thus reducing aches along the wrist, shoulder and shoulder blade. While we've seen the Black colourway drop to AU$68, it's still worth considering even this price.

1More Sonoflow wireless ANC headphones (blue): was AU$129.99 now AU$91.59 at Amazon Save AU$38.40 Our 1More Sonoflow review praised the comfort of the headphones, as well as the excellent active noise cancelling and up to 70 hours of battery life. This deal is very slightly better than during Black Friday, and while not the very lowest price we have seen, it's still an excellent discount, but note that only the black colour option gets this price drop.

Blink Outdoor 4: was AU$149 now AU$97 at Amazon Save AU$52 New to the Australian market in late 2024, the Blink Outdoor 4 is an affordable home security camera from Amazon with the ability to last up to two years off of two AA batteries. It comes with an easy to use app and fairly good camera quality via a 1080p lens, and can store video when paired with a Blink Sync module. At this price, it's an attractive home camera that you can place almost anywhere around your home. While not the lowest price we have seen (it hit AU$75 during Black Friday), this 35% isn't bad.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 5.7L Air Fryer: was AU$269 now AU$99 at Amazon Save AU$170 This is a fantastic deal if you're looking for an affordable air fryer that won't take up too much space on your kitchen counter. It has a 5.7L basket that can feed two to three people, and it offers simple controls for one-touch air frying, baking or roasting.



Phones, tablets & accessories

Apple iPhone 14 Plus (512GB): was AU$1,797 now AU$1,299 at Amazon Save AU$498 This isn't quite a 'deal' per se as the iPhone 14 Plus is officially no longer being sold by Apple, but some retailers still have stock they need to flog. Amazon is one of them and it's pushing the 512GB of the two-year-old iPhone 14 Plus (in two colours) for a decent price. Considering JB Hi-Fi has the 128GB version listed for AU$1,247, an additional AU$52 scores you a lot more storage. And there's nothing wrong with opting for an older iPhone – the 14 Plus is still a fantastic option if you're an Apple fan but can't spend nearly two grand on a newer phone. That said, the iPhone 16e might still be the better buy even at full price.

Samsung Galaxy S24 (256GB, Onyx Black): was AU$1,249 now AU$687 at Amazon Save AU$562 Offering a compact shape, a powerful processor, a gorgeous display and a huge seven years of software updates (six remaining), the Samsung Galaxy S24 is typically a good all-rounder for folks who don’t want to spend extra on the larger screen of the Plus or the camera enhancements (and massive size) of the Ultra. It comes with Galaxy AI features and three capable cameras, so you aren't really missing very much by opting for an older model. Note that this discount applies only to the 256GB Onyx Black model.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion (Blue): was AU$599 now AU$398 at Amazon Save AU$201 Motorola's entry-level smartphone is already quite affordable, and packs a lot of power for the price, including a 6.7-inch display, an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, 256GB storage capacity and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPU. It's hard to ignore if you want a gorgeous handset without breaking the bank.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (128GB, Wi-Fi): was AU$1,299 now AU$819 at Amazon Save AU$480 The Galaxy Tab S10 series might be newer and more powerful, but there's nothing wrong with the Tab S9 – and with such a big discount, it's all the more attractive. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 ships with the S Pen, so you can do much more and, thanks to the powerful chipset, multitasking is a breeze.



Headphones & speakers

ALL TIME LOW Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: was AU$549.95 now AU$270 at Amazon Save AU$279.95 Sennheiser's fourth generation wireless over-ear cans are fantastic. In our five-star Sennheiser Momentum 4 review, we called these headphones "unbeatable". With active noise-cancellation, 60-hours of battery life and excellent sound quality, there are few pairs that can compete with the Momentum 4. While their plain design may not appeal to some people, this Mid Year Sale discount has knocked the price down to a new Aussie all-time low of just $270, which is an astonishing bargain for one of the best headphones in Australia. Just make sure you check the coupon button below the price to receive the extra AU$25 off.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (Black): was AU$649 now AU$399.95 at Amazon Save AU$249.05 The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are a stunning set of headphones and comfortably the best when it comes to active noise-cancellation. Their sound quality is nothing short of exquisite, and the ability to turn any song into a spatial audio one thanks to Immersive Mode earns it another gold star. While most colourways are discounted, the black is down to an all-time low of under AU$400.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was AU$289.95 now AU$198 at Amazon Save AU$91.95 These are an older model so don't expect the best of Bose from these, but they're still pretty darn good. Employing best-in-class noise cancellation that was available at the time of launch, they're comfortable and offer a secure fit, solid battery life and a feature-packed app. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are nothing short of exemplary for this price point. While we have seen them slightly cheaper in the past, this is still a great deal.

Technics EAH-AZ80 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: was AU$449 now AU$299 at Amazon Save AU$150 Offering poised and revealing sound, along with excellent comfort and microphone quality, this saving is one to consider if you've been on the hunt for a quality pair of earbuds. Though noise cancellation and battery life could use some work, we awarded these earbuds a TechRadar Recommends seal of approval in our Technics EAH-AZ80 review.