Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends tonight - here are 27 device deals I'd add to my cart

Amazon's week-long Big Spring Sale is coming to an end. As a deals editor for TechRadar, I've been shopping the sale, and while you can find discounts on appliances, clothing, and beauty items, the best deals are on Amazon's own devices.

You can find record-low prices on Fire tablets, Echo speakers, security cameras, Fire TVs, smart displays, and Fire TV Sticks. I've listed the 27 best device deals below, with prices so good that I'd add them all to my cart.

Amazon's best-selling smart home devices are rarely discounted outside of holiday sales. So, while you may find discounts regularly on other items in Amazon's Big Spring Sale, today's device deals are few and far between.

A few of my favorites include the Blink Mini 2 security camera on sale for only $19.99, Amazon's Fire HD 7 tablet on sale for $44.99, and this Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for an incredible price of $349.99.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends tonight at midnight, which means you have just hours left to snag a bargain on a handy smart home device.

Last call: the 27 best Amazon Big Spring deals

Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $16.99 now $8.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest deal from today's sale is this Kasa Smart Light Bulb for just $8.99, making it a must-buy. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled from anywhere via the Kasa app, and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the best-selling Amazon Smart Plug on sale for just $19.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works with Amazon Alexa, so you can turn on lights and appliances using just your voice.

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon My favorite device deal from Amazon's Big Spring sale is the all-new Blink Mini 2, which is on sale for only $19.99. This compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, a night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Need a cheap streaming device to add smart capabilities to a TV? The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half-price at Amazon's Big Spring Sale, bringing the price down to a record low. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer ($8 more than the record-low) for a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest smart speaker is the Echo Pop and it's now down to $29.99. For that money, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Dot: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon Amazon's best-selling smart speaker offers an impressive audio experience, plus a temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free. While we've seen the Echo speaker cheaper, today's deal is the lowest price this year.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $64.99 at Amazon The Echo Spot was just released last year and you can find a $15 discount at Amazon's Big Spring sale. The Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $32.99 at Amazon Amazon's Big Spring sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $32.99 - only $3 shy of the record-low price. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video, two-way audio, and long-lasting battery life.

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen): was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon The Ring Indoor Cam is an excellent addition to the company’s growing suite of security products. It can monitor your whole home with 1080p HD video, live View, and Color Night Vision, plus two-way audio and alerts that are sent to your phone. Today's deal from Amazon is just $10 shy of the lowest-ever price.

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89.99 now $69.99 at Amazon Amazon's best-selling and latest Echo Show 5 sells for $69.99. For that price, you get a compact 5.5-inch display with impressive sound, deeper bass, and more precise vocals. With Amazon Alexa, you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the sound of your voice.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon Amazon has the latest Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $69.99, although it's worth pointing out that it's been down to $39.99 in the past. The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $59.99 now $44.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest Fire tablet deal is the compact Fire 7, on sale for only $44.99. You get a seven-inch touchscreen display, 16GB of RAM, and up to 10 hours of battery life, all for under $50, which is an absolute steal.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon Amazon's best-selling Fire HD 10 tablet features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's deal from Amazon's Big Spring sale brings the price down to $94.99.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229.99 now $184.99 at Amazon If you want the biggest and best Amazon tablet, you can grab the Fire Max 11 for $184.99. The vivid 11-inch display is ideal for streaming your favorite shows, reading a book, or playing games. The battery life is up to 14 hours, while the optional stylus and keyboard add extra functionality to this capable tablet. It's also easy to do light admin work with.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon The latest Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet is on sale for $69.99, thanks to today's $40 discount. The seven-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more. Today's deal is the lowest price we've seen this year and $15 shy of the record-low we saw on Black Friday.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: was $189.99 now $139.99 at Amazon If your children are of the age where they're after something a bit more capable when it comes to tech then this Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is a solid upgrade. It has all of the parental controls, safety features and protective measures of the smaller Fire tablets but has a larger screen, sleeker design, more capabilities and better performance that will make the experience all the more smoother and grown-up.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was $399.99 now $324.99 at Amazon Packing a great 10.2-inch glare-free 300 ppi screen, the Kindle Scribe is your ideal companion on any trip – especially after this first-ever discount on the brand-new version. It looks good, even when reading outside, while its writing abilities are far improved over the earlier model. Up to 12 weeks of battery life makes it a great travel buddy too.

Amazon Echo Hub: was $179.99 now $129.99 at Amazon If you're an avid Amazon smart home user, then the Echo Hub is the device to own. The eight-inch display, that's compatible with Alex, allows you to control all your smart home devices from an easy-to-use dashboard. Today's discount from Amazon's Big Spring sale is just $5 more than the record-low price.

Amazon Luna Wireless Controller: was $69.99 now $44.99 at Amazon Amazon's Big Spring sale has the rarely discounted Luna Wireless Controller at $44.99 – just $5 more than the record-low price. This is a fantastic deal if you're an existing Amazon Luna user looking to grab the official accessory.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $129.99 now $74.99 at Amazon Amazon's spring sale TV deal is this 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $74.99 – an unheard-of price. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon This is an amazing price on a mid-size display if you want to add a budget 4K TV to your home. The best-selling Insignia 43-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.