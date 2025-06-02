iPad EOFY deal alert: hurry, there's up to AU$800 off on big-storage Apple tablets right now on Amazon
From an affordable 9th gen iPad to a beastly M4-powered Pro model – hurry before stocks run out
It’s not every day we see discounts for Apple products on Amazon, but typically price drops are reserved for models with greater storage. On the first (official) day of EOFY sales this is exactly the case, with the 9th-gen iPad 10.2-inch, the M2 iPad Air and the M4 iPad Pro all seeing major discounts.
Apple’s previous-generation iPad is a capable device and is notable for being the last iPad with a physical Home button. It has a brilliant 1620 x 2160 screen and a 10.2-inch size, making it ideal for use in the home as a casual touchscreen device for streaming, gaming or getting some work done. If you’re in the market for a more powerful Apple tablet, the 13-inch M2 iPad Air 512GB is also on sale, with a AU$500 discount bringing it down to AU$1,579 (more on that below). There’s also a sizable price cut available on Amazon for the M4 iPad Pro 13-inch 2TB, perfect if you want a powerful laptop replacement with a brilliant touchscreen.
Australian EOFY deals are expected to carry on over the entirety of June, and if you’re looking for a new MacBook, iPhone or pair of AirPods, you might want to keep an eye on our round up of the best Apple EOFY sales.
Save AU$236.95
This is a great piece of tech if you want to save money, need plenty of integrated storage and don’t really mind opting for a previous-gen model. The newer 10th-gen iPad is a bit more pricey, but the performance difference between the devices isn’t monumental. In our iPad 10.2 review, we applauded the tablet’s great value and awarded it 4.5 stars. This model appears to be selling fast on Amazon, so get in quick.
Save AU$500
How about a more capable tablet? This bigger iPad Air features the M2 chip, and even though there’s a newer replacement with the M3 processor, this model is only a year old, making for great value and performance. In our iPad Air 13-inch (2024) review, we awarded the tablet a TechRadar Recommends seal of approval, complimenting it for its formidable power, huge screen and long-lasting battery life. It’ll make for a great laptop replacement and art tablet, but it’s likely too expensive for casual home use when considering the above deal.
Save AU$800
The iPad Pro is an absolute powerhouse, capable of completely swapping out the high-end laptop in your life and being a one-stop shop for designing graphics, writing out long documents and even editing 4K video content. Backed up by a gorgeous OLED panel, our iPad Pro 13-inch review was full of praise – we gave the tablet a ‘Best in Class’ seal of approval for its epic performance, long-lasting battery and incredible thinness.
Apple’s iPad range dominates the tablet market for several reasons: the company’s OS is quite easy to use, its tablets are very powerful and, strangely, if you shop around they’re also quite competitive on price. The iPad Air 9th gen, in particular, was an exceptionally good value tablet even when it first came out, leaving many competing Android tablets in the dust.
The iPad Air and Pro are both worth considering if you’d like to swap out your daily laptop for a tablet, though I’d recommend picking up a compatible keyboard case if you’re going to do this (typing on a tablet screen isn’t the most intuitive thing). We’d also recommend the iPad Mini if you’d like a ‘halfway’ device between a phone and an iPad (it’s the perfect size for my niece), though unfortunately we couldn’t find any Minis on sale at the time of writing. 2025’s EOFY season is only kicking off though, so we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled all month for worthwhile iPad deals of any kind.
You might also like...
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Zac has been in the tech writing game for six years, having previously written for Gizmodo Australia, Canstar Blue, and The Daily Mail Australia (with articles on Nine, Junkee, Kotaku Australia and Lifehacker Australia). He’s a huge nerd with a deep passion for technology. While his main focus at TechRadar Australia is phones, monitors and peripherals, he also has a deep interest in the growing Australian EV landscape. Outside of Techradar, Zac’s a Headspace (a youth mental health organization) volunteer and an avid gamer.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.