iPad EOFY deal alert: hurry, there's up to AU$800 off on big-storage Apple tablets right now on Amazon

It’s not every day we see discounts for Apple products on Amazon, but typically price drops are reserved for models with greater storage. On the first (official) day of EOFY sales this is exactly the case, with the 9th-gen iPad 10.2-inch, the M2 iPad Air and the M4 iPad Pro all seeing major discounts.

Apple’s previous-generation iPad is a capable device and is notable for being the last iPad with a physical Home button. It has a brilliant 1620 x 2160 screen and a 10.2-inch size, making it ideal for use in the home as a casual touchscreen device for streaming, gaming or getting some work done. If you’re in the market for a more powerful Apple tablet, the 13-inch M2 iPad Air 512GB is also on sale, with a AU$500 discount bringing it down to AU$1,579 (more on that below). There’s also a sizable price cut available on Amazon for the M4 iPad Pro 13-inch 2TB, perfect if you want a powerful laptop replacement with a brilliant touchscreen.

Australian EOFY deals are expected to carry on over the entirety of June, and if you’re looking for a new MacBook, iPhone or pair of AirPods, you might want to keep an eye on our round up of the best Apple EOFY sales.

Apple’s iPad range dominates the tablet market for several reasons: the company’s OS is quite easy to use, its tablets are very powerful and, strangely, if you shop around they’re also quite competitive on price. The iPad Air 9th gen, in particular, was an exceptionally good value tablet even when it first came out, leaving many competing Android tablets in the dust.

The iPad Air and Pro are both worth considering if you’d like to swap out your daily laptop for a tablet, though I’d recommend picking up a compatible keyboard case if you’re going to do this (typing on a tablet screen isn’t the most intuitive thing). We’d also recommend the iPad Mini if you’d like a ‘halfway’ device between a phone and an iPad (it’s the perfect size for my niece), though unfortunately we couldn’t find any Minis on sale at the time of writing. 2025’s EOFY season is only kicking off though, so we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled all month for worthwhile iPad deals of any kind.