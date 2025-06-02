I've covered every single Amazon AU Mid-Year Sale and these are the 7 deals I'd buy with my own money
From smart home gadgets to vacuum cleaners – these are the best deals from day 1 of Amazon's EOFY event
I love me an Amazon sale! Not only am I regular shopper on the online retail giant's storefront, I've also covered every single Amazon AU sale there's ever been in my capacity as a TechRadar writer.
You can often find the best prices on Amazon for many items, particularly tech, and the catalogue is vast. It's like a one-stop shop that I personally find convenient. I bought my latest camera – a Nikon Z8 body – on Amazon, plus my Apple Watch, nearly all my Skechers shoes and so much more!
I've spent all day today digging out the best tech discounts during Amazon's Mid-Year Sale 2025 and I'm amazed at some of the offers, including big discounts on flagship smartphones and headphones, plus my favourite robot vacuum cleaner is cheaper than ever.
I have a few items sitting in my Amazon cart, ready to check out – though not all of them are tech. But if I had to specifically choose my tech favourites, the below 7 deals are the best we've seen on day 1 of this year's 7-day Amazon EOFY sale.
For even more picks, you can follow along my live coverage of the sale for expert-selected bargains. All the items below I have either tried myself or currently use, so you can trust that I'm recommending something I truly believe in.
Top 7 Amazon Mid-Year Sale deals
Save AU$46.95
I've been using this ergonomic vertical mouse since its launch and I can't do without it. I had the Logitech MX Vertical prior to that and it was too large for my small mitts, but the Lift is perfect. It's helped me maintain a better posture, thus reducing aches along the wrist, shoulder and shoulder blade. While I've seen the Black colourway drop as low as AU$68 previously, it's still worth considering even this price.
Save AU$279.95 with coupon
I'm a Bose fan (and the Bose QC Ultra Headphones are down to their lowest price yet of AU$399.95), but I can't deny that Sennheiser's fourth-generation wireless over-ear cans are also fantastic. With very good active noise-cancellation, 60-hours of battery life and excellent sound quality, there are few pairs that can compete with the Momentum 4, particularly at this discounted price point. While their plain design may not appeal to some people (like yours truly), this better-than-half-price discount is worth considering if you want one of the best headphones in Australia. Just be sure to check the coupon box on the listing page.
Save AU$150
I'm no elite athlete, but I must admit I'm beginning to get a little disillusioned by my Apple Watch. I've taken to wearing a smart ring recently, but the plethora of health and fitness metrics that Garmin's best wearables offer go even further, and unlike the Apple alternative, Garmin supports Android devices, so you don't have to be an iPhone user to take full advantage of this wearable. With a brilliant tough design, excellent GPS tracking, useful training tools and an epic battery life, my colleagues proudly handed this watch an Editor's Choice seal of approval in our Garmin Instinct 2 review. If you're OK with the black colour scheme and standard (45mm) size, this is one of the better Garmin smartwatch deals going.
Save AU$141
DJI's answer to GoPro, the Osmo Action 4 is a great action cam that benefits from a superior sensor over its predecessor, and that's despite now being succeeded by the gen 5 model. With horizon balance, better low-light performance than any other action camera and a noise-cancelling 3-mic system, this model is one to consider if you're an adrenaline junkie. Plus it's cheaper than it was last Boxing Day, and only AU$4 more than the lowest we have seen on Amazon.
Save AU$700
I've tested this robot vacuum myself and I can't recommend it highly enough, even at full price. It does so much and, does it well, better than some more expensive models, that I think it's the best-value all-in-one robovac you can get. And this massive discount makes it more so. It will vacuum, mop, empty its own bin, wash its mop pads, then dry them with hot air as well. All you have to do is occasionally fill it with clean water and empty out the dirty stuff.
Save AU$163.30
Ever wished you could cook with steam in your air fryer? Now you can with this Philips two-drawer air fryer. And I've tested it myself. In my Philips 5000 Series Dual Basket XXL Air Fryer Steam review, I said that it cooks everything really well, although there are some caveats to keep in mind when it comes to the use of steam. Still, it's absolutely worth the investment if you want to upgrade from an old air fryer to something more versatile.
Save AU$250
This is one item that's on my wish list. I wish I had picked it up when it was a touch cheaper during Black Friday, but I held off – I'm seriously considering biting the bullet now. It would be a treat for my hair that gets blow-dried nearly every day. It's Dyson's "most intelligent" hairdryer, designed to dry your hair faster and without the possibility of heat damage thanks to its new Scalp Protect mode.
As I've already said, these 7 are my favourite deals from day 1 and I'm sure I'll find other excellent bargains during the week-long sale. Amazon's Mid Year Sale ends Sunday, June 8, so there's plenty of time to shop; however, I have to warn you that stocks of some of the best deals have been selling out.
For example, the iPad deals we saw earlier today have begun to disappear, as did the fabulous Samsung Galaxy S24 for just AU$687. So hurry or you might miss out.
While she's happiest with a camera in her hand, Sharmishta's main priority is being TechRadar's APAC Managing Editor, looking after the day-to-day functioning of the Australian, New Zealand and Singapore editions of the site, steering everything from news and reviews to ecommerce content like deals and coupon codes. While she loves reviewing cameras and lenses when she can, she's also an avid reader and has become quite the expert on ereaders and E Ink writing tablets, having appeared on Singaporean radio to talk about these underrated devices. Other than her duties at TechRadar, she's also the Managing Editor of the Australian edition of Digital Camera World, and writes for Tom's Guide and T3.
