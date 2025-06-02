I've covered every single Amazon AU Mid-Year Sale and these are the 7 deals I'd buy with my own money

I love me an Amazon sale! Not only am I regular shopper on the online retail giant's storefront, I've also covered every single Amazon AU sale there's ever been in my capacity as a TechRadar writer.

You can often find the best prices on Amazon for many items, particularly tech, and the catalogue is vast. It's like a one-stop shop that I personally find convenient. I bought my latest camera – a Nikon Z8 body – on Amazon, plus my Apple Watch, nearly all my Skechers shoes and so much more!

I've spent all day today digging out the best tech discounts during Amazon's Mid-Year Sale 2025 and I'm amazed at some of the offers, including big discounts on flagship smartphones and headphones, plus my favourite robot vacuum cleaner is cheaper than ever.

I have a few items sitting in my Amazon cart, ready to check out – though not all of them are tech. But if I had to specifically choose my tech favourites, the below 7 deals are the best we've seen on day 1 of this year's 7-day Amazon EOFY sale.

For even more picks, you can follow along my live coverage of the sale for expert-selected bargains. All the items below I have either tried myself or currently use, so you can trust that I'm recommending something I truly believe in.

Top 7 Amazon Mid-Year Sale deals

Logitech Lift: was AU$129.95 now AU$83 at Amazon Save AU$46.95 I've been using this ergonomic vertical mouse since its launch and I can't do without it. I had the Logitech MX Vertical prior to that and it was too large for my small mitts, but the Lift is perfect. It's helped me maintain a better posture, thus reducing aches along the wrist, shoulder and shoulder blade. While I've seen the Black colourway drop as low as AU$68 previously, it's still worth considering even this price.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: was AU$549.95 now AU$270 at Amazon Save AU$279.95 with coupon I'm a Bose fan (and the Bose QC Ultra Headphones are down to their lowest price yet of AU$399.95), but I can't deny that Sennheiser's fourth-generation wireless over-ear cans are also fantastic. With very good active noise-cancellation, 60-hours of battery life and excellent sound quality, there are few pairs that can compete with the Momentum 4, particularly at this discounted price point. While their plain design may not appeal to some people (like yours truly), this better-than-half-price discount is worth considering if you want one of the best headphones in Australia. Just be sure to check the coupon box on the listing page.

Garmin Instinct 2 (Electric Lime): was AU$499 now AU$349 at Amazon Save AU$150 I'm no elite athlete, but I must admit I'm beginning to get a little disillusioned by my Apple Watch. I've taken to wearing a smart ring recently, but the plethora of health and fitness metrics that Garmin's best wearables offer go even further, and unlike the Apple alternative, Garmin supports Android devices, so you don't have to be an iPhone user to take full advantage of this wearable. With a brilliant tough design, excellent GPS tracking, useful training tools and an epic battery life, my colleagues proudly handed this watch an Editor's Choice seal of approval in our Garmin Instinct 2 review. If you're OK with the black colour scheme and standard (45mm) size, this is one of the better Garmin smartwatch deals going.

DJI Osmo Action 4 (Standard Combo): was AU$469 now AU$328 at Amazon Save AU$141 DJI's answer to GoPro, the Osmo Action 4 is a great action cam that benefits from a superior sensor over its predecessor, and that's despite now being succeeded by the gen 5 model. With horizon balance, better low-light performance than any other action camera and a noise-cancelling 3-mic system, this model is one to consider if you're an adrenaline junkie. Plus it's cheaper than it was last Boxing Day, and only AU$4 more than the lowest we have seen on Amazon.

Ecovacs Deebot T30 Omni: was AU$1,749 now AU$1,049 at Amazon Save AU$700 I've tested this robot vacuum myself and I can't recommend it highly enough, even at full price. It does so much and, does it well, better than some more expensive models, that I think it's the best-value all-in-one robovac you can get. And this massive discount makes it more so. It will vacuum, mop, empty its own bin, wash its mop pads, then dry them with hot air as well. All you have to do is occasionally fill it with clean water and empty out the dirty stuff.

Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer (Ceramic Patina / Topaz): was AU$749 now AU$499 at Amazon Save AU$250 This is one item that's on my wish list. I wish I had picked it up when it was a touch cheaper during Black Friday, but I held off – I'm seriously considering biting the bullet now. It would be a treat for my hair that gets blow-dried nearly every day. It's Dyson's "most intelligent" hairdryer, designed to dry your hair faster and without the possibility of heat damage thanks to its new Scalp Protect mode.

As I've already said, these 7 are my favourite deals from day 1 and I'm sure I'll find other excellent bargains during the week-long sale. Amazon's Mid Year Sale ends Sunday, June 8, so there's plenty of time to shop; however, I have to warn you that stocks of some of the best deals have been selling out.

For example, the iPad deals we saw earlier today have begun to disappear, as did the fabulous Samsung Galaxy S24 for just AU$687. So hurry or you might miss out.