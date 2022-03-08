How to avoid Telegram bans with a VPN

Following WhatsApp's revised privacy policy in 2021, more and more people have been turning to other instant messaging apps to secure their chats - and most of them have gone to Telegram.

But, while the app continues to grow in popularity, so does its opposition across the world, with countries such as Cuba and China issuing total bans, and others - like Russia - bringing in temporary blocks.

That's largely down to a combination of Telegram's privacy-focused features - like secret chats and self-destructing messages - and its liberal approach towards the content shared across its channels and groups. These elements have brought many governments across the world to actually enforce censorship on the platform over the last few of years.

The good news is that with one of the best VPNs you will be able to get around Telegram bans easily. By hiding your real IP address and securing your connection through a different location, the service will allow you to use the app as normal - no matter where you are in the world. Read on to discover everything you need to know to get around Telegram bans using a VPN.

TechRadar needs you! We're looking at how our readers use VPNs with different devices so we can improve our content and offer better advice. This survey shouldn't take more than 60 seconds of your time, and entrants from the UK and US will have the chance to enter a draw for a £100 Amazon gift card (or equivalent in USD). Thank you for taking part. >> Click here to start the survey in a new window <<

Why do countries ban Telegram?

As mentioned above, accessing Telegram can be quite difficult - if not impossible - depending where you are in the world. That's because many governments are implementing bans to prevent their citizens from using this messaging app.

The censorship campaign is motivated by diverse reasons. And the blocks can apply to the entire platform or only on specific channels, lasting either long or short-term.

More authoritarian countries see Telegram as a threat as here the app is mainly used to bypass national censorship and share counter-information among its users.

The platform has indeed been central for fueling and coordinating protests in Cuba, Belarus, Thailand and Hong-Kong, for instance. That's why these nations have decided to either completely banned the app (like Cuba), plan to do so (as is threatened in Hong Kong), or censors specific antigovernment channels (in Belarus, for example).

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

But the full use of Telegram has also been restricted on what many would describe as more liberal countries, over concerns that they can been used in harmful ways. These can be extremist groups spreading fake news or web pirates illegally sharing copyrighted content. Take a case in November 2021, for instance, where a Portuguese court ordered Telegram to block a selection of channels that facilitated piracy.

Telegram also agreed to shut down more than 60 channels in Germany while implementing the same norm for the future. These came under increased criticism as far right-wing groups used the platform to organize violent demonstrations against the government’s pandemic policies while spreading misinformation.

How does a VPN unblock Telegram?

When you connect to Telegram, the app detects your location by tracking down your IP address. So that in countries where it is banned, your IP would prevent you from accessing the platform. In this case, your best move will be using a mobile VPN to bypass these blocks.

Short for Virtual Private Network, it allows you to secure your internet connection through a foreign server. In this way, your Internet Service Provider (ISP) will think that you are in a different location. This make the service vital to get around any kind of government censorship.

VPNs also use encryption protocols to secure your data, boosting your online privacy beyond what Telegram already offers. This prevents your ISPs from tracking your activities, making them virtually anonymous.

Unlock Telegram everywhere in three easy steps

As we have seen, VPNs are a handy tool to get around Telegram bans and enjoy the service from anywhere across the globe. And in even better news, they're also super easy to use. All you have to do is follow these steps:

Download a VPN - our number one pick is ExpressVPN . Connect to a server located outside countries where Telegram is banned Start using Telegram like normal!

ExpressVPN our #1 favorite VPN

Sitting at the top of our top VPN buying guide overall, ExpressVPN boosts an amazing reputation when it comes to bypassing government censorship and access banned apps and websites. Equipped with some of the best security features, and a clean interface across a stream of devices, it's a no-brainer. Try it out with its 30-day money back guarantee risk-free trial.

Is Telegram safe?

Despite Telegram's enormous growth - it now boasts over 500 million active users worldwide - many have expressed concerns about its degree of safety, especially in contrast to that of its main competitors Signal and WhatsApp.

One of the most worrying factors is that end-to-end encryption (E2EE) is not offered as default, but it needs to be activated by users via the app's setting.

There are also concerns over the handling of user data. Telegram's privacy policy states that it "may collect metadata such as your IP address, devices and Telegram apps you've used, history of username changes, etc. If collected, this metadata can be kept for 12 months maximum".

Platform moderators may also check your messages to look out for spam and abuse. In case of anti-terror investigations, Telegram may disclose the suspect IP address and phone number to the relevant authorities. Although, the app commits not to use users data for ad targeting or other commercial purposes.

(Image credit: Telegram)

Staying safe with Telegram

The abovementioned safety worries could be a further reason to only use the app when you also have a VPN turned on. Again, this security service protects your privacy by encrypting your data and making your activities anonymous.

Thanks to a VPN you won't just be able to bypass governments bans, but you will also secure even further your online privacy.

Everything will be as simple as downloading and setting up a new app. With a couple of clicks the privacy shield will lie over your conversations, protecting them from any intrusive eyes - whether is a snooping ISP, repressive government, Telegram employee or malicious hacker.

Check out today's best iPhone VPNs and Android VPNs

Correction: March 11, 2022

An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Telegram offers E2EE only for two types of communications: secret chats and voice calls.