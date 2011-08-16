Namesco Ecommerce review

While many website creation programs include e-commerce tools that let you sell products through your newly-created website, sometimes they feel like an afterthought. Not so with Namesco Ecommerce, an online service that focuses on making sites for online shops.

This is a great package if you're looking to make money out of your website, but if you just want to make a personal website, then the advanced ecommerce tools will be wasted, and you're better off going for a software package with a broader remit.

Namesco Ecommerce was easy to get started with, and the Setup Assistant walkthrough did a good job of displaying the templates and giving us an idea of what our website would look like. Templates are divided into categories like Clubs and Organisations, Computers and Electronics, and Crafts.

Each template also has a rating out of five to show how customisable it is. This let us make informed decisions about how the website would look before it was created – a far cry from the trial and error approach we had to adopt when using Web Easy Professional 8.

Adding web pages to the website was a simple affair, and proved to be a case of ticking a box next to the page we wanted. Certain pages, including 'Terms and conditions' and 'Contact information', were highlighted as legal requirements – a very helpful feature that seems to have been overlooked by the other programs, and is essential for protecting your fledgling business.

The list of pages you can add is dictated by the template you choose. Another great feature is the ability to collect statistics about your online shop to help you determine customer behaviour. This can prove to be an essential tool for making money as you learn which products appeal to your visitors.

It might not be the most flexible of website creation tools we've tried but if you want to quickly and easily create a dependable website for selling products that protects you and your customers, then this is an excellent choice.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview