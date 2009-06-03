Trending

Veho VFS-004 Deluxe negative scanner review

Preserve your old holiday snaps to your PC with this 35mm film scanner

Veho VFS-004 Deluxe
This handy little scanner will be of great use to those wanting to back-up their old 35mm memories

Our Verdict

A handy gadget if you already have an archive of 35mm film you wish to make digital back-ups of. If that is the case then this one will suit you fine

For

  • Easy to use
  • Good quality results
  • Cleaning brush included

Against

  • Expensive

This unique device brings analogue photography into the digital age by allowing you to scan 35mm negatives, import them to your laptop and convert them into digital image file formats.

Negatives are clipped into the supplied holder and then, with a single mouse-click, each image is scanned in seconds and pops up onscreen for you to edit and save. The software is extremely easy to install and use.

A cleaning brush is also included for removing dust from your negatives to help you get the best results from your prints, making this a fantastic and easy way to upgrade your analogue photo collection to high-resolution digital copies.

