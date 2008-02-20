Simpletech Simpledrive 160GB review

A snazzy and stylish hard drive for the more image conscious among you, but the features are a big too bog standard for this to stand out

We've grown accustomed to portable hard drives using standard 2.5-inch laptop drives. However, the SimpleDrive comes with the most striking design we've ever seen. Pininfarina, the same company responsible for the Ferrari sports car, has designed the streamlined box. With such credentials we were expecting a quality finish, but sadly it's rather average.

There is a standard USB connection for hooking up to your laptop, as well as a cable for use with older USB 1.1 machines.

When it came to speed, things improved, as under test we managed to transfer 1GB of data in just over one minute. You'll also find synchronisation software on board to make backing up and sharing files from your laptop's hard drive easier.

This software is easy to set up as well as use and adds to the value of the product.