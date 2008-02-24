MSI K9A2 CF review

There are two versions of AMD's latest chipset - the 790X and the slightly higher specced 790FX.

The only real difference is that the FX has more options for overclockers, as this features a slightly crippled version of Overdrive.

You get what you pay for

Weirdly, the box states that this board supports Crossfire X, the new four-way graphics set-up from AMD - which clearly, with only two PCIE slots, it can't.

As good value as it is, we can't help feeling a bit let down. AMD is supposed to be competing on price and yet for less money, the Gigabyte DS3L has more features and a P35 northbridge.

We don't expect performance with Phenom to be spectacular but when coupled with a cheap Athlon, it's passable as a budget system. However, it has far from won us over.

