Zigor Ebro 650 review

A great UPS that offers more than enough time to save and power down without hurting your back balance

The Zigor Ebro 650 demonstrates that you can protect your PC from the fluctuations of the mains supply system even on a budget.

This sturdy-looking unit comes in at less than half the price of the most expensive UPS reviewed here, yet it offers a very respectable 650VA output and a line-interactive design for your outlay.

What's more, both the spike protection sockets and two of the four back-up outlets are 13A sockets, so you don't have to pay extra for mains conversion leads.

The only downside of the low price is that it comes at the expense of back-up time, which is just two and a half minutes at full load.

As with all UPSes, though, this escalates significantly at lower power levels, and if what you're aiming for is enough time to shut your system down safely, this is more than adequate.

The bundled software also provides full on-screen status information about the device and will warn you when a power outage occurs.

Follow TechRadar reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview