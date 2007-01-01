Enermax Galaxy 1,000W PSU review

Overkill for a purely gaming machine, but for large servers the Galaxy ensures catastrophic disk failure caused by lack of wattage is unlikely

The Galaxy is the first PSU we've seen that reaches the 1,000W barrier, but is also the first to use a form factor 50 per cent larger than standard, making fitting it into a small case a tricky business with the added size and weight.

The modular internal panel offers five 12V power rails, a 13.5cm fan, and even a dedicated memory power cable. No expense has been spared with this PSU: there are plenty of cables and connectors; warning beep codes can highlight problems with your system should the PSU become overloaded; and an alarm and protection circuit will prevent damage to components.

Generally, power requirements are on the rise, but our PCs aren't so demanding as to make one of these a necessity just yet. Even the GeForce 8800 GTX in SLI with a quad-core chip will leave you with headroom.

For a purely gaming machine a £279 PSU is overkill, but for servers using a dozen or more physical disks, the Galaxy gives you peace of mind that catastrophic disk failure caused by lack of wattage is unlikely to happen.