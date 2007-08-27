Billion BiPAC 7300G review

For little over forty pounds we weren't expecting much from Billion's offering but what we found was pleasantly feature packed and easy to use ADSL2+ Modem/Router. Nothing it offers here is standout technology but it works well and everything you could ever want is available in one tidy box.

Installation is our only criticism - the web-based interface is very slow to use and the ADSL configuration offers every option under the sun - so is potentially confusing for those unfamiliar with all the AoPPP, multiplexing and virtual circuit settings.

The wireless performance is also poor, falling just short of making 2.5MB/s within the same room and barely managing a 60KB/s connection in our second test location - one room and floor away.

All things considered, if you are just after a cheap ADSL2+ modem then there are cheaper options around. But throw in the basic wireless capabilities and the Billion is a somewhat more tempting, if basic proposition.