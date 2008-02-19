Fujitsu P55XHA51WSB review

A brilliant plasma with some impressive capabilities, if the price and resolution don't put you off

Plasma pioneer Fujitsu is the brand of choice for most of the custom install industry. By positioning itself away from the hurly-burly of most TV high-street action, it's managed to protect itself from the chaos of falling prices.

But a consequence is that it's probably not the first brand most of us think of when we think PDP - a shame, as Fujitsu has produced some very nice displays over the years.

The 55in P55XHA51WSb is once again aimed squarely at the higher-end of the CI market. Here such 'niceties' as a built-in tuner and Scarts are far from obligatory, and for most buyers price isn't an issue. Perhaps that's appropriate, as this plasma comes in at around £3,500.

The good news is that this is one of the brand's best big-screens to date.

Highs

* Fujitsu's AVM II image processing engine helps to deliver excellent fine-detailing and greyscaling subtleties.

* Motion-handling can be considered excellent, with scarcely any blurring of moving objects.

* A second HDMI input is a welcome addition to this screen's previous incarnation, and the twin component jacks will prove useful for those with a lot of kit.

Lows

* The lack of an in-built tuner, RF or Scart input limits its versatility.

* The 1366 x 768 resolution might disappoint those shopping at this price point.

* Stand, wall-mount and speakers are not included.

* The black level response is distinctly average - a real black mark for a plasma panel