Fujitsu P55XHA51WSB review

Plasma pioneer Fujitsu is the brand of choice for most of the custom install industry. By positioning itself away from the hurly-burly of most TV high-street action, it's managed to protect itself from the chaos of falling prices.
But a consequence is that it's probably not the first brand most of us think of when we think PDP - a shame, as Fujitsu has produced some very nice displays over the years.
The 55in P55XHA51WSb is once again aimed squarely at the higher-end of the CI market. Here such 'niceties' as a built-in tuner and Scarts are far from obligatory, and for most buyers price isn't an issue. Perhaps that's appropriate, as this plasma comes in at around £3,500.
The good news is that this is one of the brand's best big-screens to date.
Highs
* Fujitsu's AVM II image processing engine helps to deliver excellent fine-detailing and greyscaling subtleties.
* Motion-handling can be considered excellent, with scarcely any blurring of moving objects.
* A second HDMI input is a welcome addition to this screen's previous incarnation, and the twin component jacks will prove useful for those with a lot of kit.
Lows
* The lack of an in-built tuner, RF or Scart input limits its versatility.
* The 1366 x 768 resolution might disappoint those shopping at this price point.
* Stand, wall-mount and speakers are not included.
* The black level response is distinctly average - a real black mark for a plasma panel