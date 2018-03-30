ZTE Tempo Go is the cheapest Android Oreo phone yet

Looking to get your hands on the stock Android experience without breaking the bank? The ZTE Tempo Go is making its debut in the US today with an ultra-low price of $80.

This budget phone runs Android Oreo Go Edition, meaning that the all of the security measures and features of full-fat Oreo are here, but it all runs lighter to work on phones with a lower-spec, like the ZTE Tempo Go.

Drilling into the specs, it is powered by a Snapdragon 210 chipset and 1GB of RAM, and the five-inch display pushes a 854 x 480 resolution. Yeah, it’s not impressive, but that’s not the point. The point is to bring a high-quality software experience to those who don’t prefer – or can’t afford – to spend hundreds on a phone.

Just the essentials

Even with its budget specs, you’ll find a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD slot to greatly extend its paltry 8GB of built-in storage. We’re also smitten that this device appears to work on all US carriers.

We’ll be reviewing this affordable phone soon to see if Google’s Android Go promise to bring stock Android to the masses pans out, so stay tuned.