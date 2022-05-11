YouTube to allow users to gift channel membership to other viewers

Audio player loading…

YouTube, as a platform, keeps experimenting. Now, the Google-owned video streaming platform is back with a Channel Membership gifting feature. The feature allows users to gif memberships of the paid channel to their acquaintances and family. As of now, the feature is in beta testing mode.

It is available for a limited number of users who can access the beta version of the YouTube app. As announced by YouTube officials, the feature is accessible to the users who go to the platform through their desktop browser window.

As per the plan, YouTube will be rolling out the same functionality for the smartphone application. Though the exact timeline of the launch has not been announced, we can expect the stable version in the second half of 2022.

How does it work?

According to a support page available at Google, specific channel members can buy the membership in a set of 5, 10, or 20 at a time. After that, YouTube will gift the memberships to other viewers in the live stream. All the viewers who get the membership will be able to enjoy the membership benefits for a month.

The perks available in these memberships include custom emojis, loyalty badges, and a lot more. All the viewers who will receive the memberships in the gift are not supposed to pay any kind of charges.

Furthermore, the creator will also get the usual revenue for every transaction. In addition, viewers have to agree to the same by clicking 'Allow Gifts'.

This will let the users see the announcement whenever someone will purchase the membership gifts. Lastly, viewers will not be supposed to indulge in any kind of monetary exchange to get the membership.

As of now, all the interested users can fill out a Google form to show their interest in getting the membership gifting feature. The channels that will have more than 1000 subscribers and more than 18 years of age will be eligible to get the membership gifting feature.