You can soon use Google Duo without phone number

Google's video-calling app Google Duo may be facile to use. But it seems to have been limited by the reality that one needs a phone number to use it. Frankly, in these privacy-is-primacy times, not everyone is keen to share their phone numbers. In the event, Google Duo hasn't had that much of a traction in usage as some others.

Perhaps, realising this, Google is apparently doing away with the need to have a phone number to use Google Duo. Spotted by developer Jane Manchun Wong, Google Duo may now be available via email, as per a report in Android Police.

Google Duo is working on “Reachable with email address” setting pic.twitter.com/BbCiOhoW0ZApril 30, 2020

As of now, it’s not clear if it is an opt-in or opt-out feature — or whether you’ll still need to sign up with a phone number — but it’s still nice to at least have the option to use email.

Early this year, Google made some tweaks to the web version of Duo that allowed users to log in and start a call without having a phone number linked to their account. This meant users could start a video chat but didn't help others get in touch with them.

But it looks like Google is now set to offer this feature for Android phone users as well.

Many changes

As there has been an uptick in Google Duo usage after the Covid-19 pandemic, Google is giving this app more attention. Last month, Google increased Duo's maximum participant count for group calls to 12 people and also improved the video quality for low-bandwidth callers.

Given the fact that the demand for remote interaction is going to increase even more in the coming days, Google Duo will have more changes on its way.