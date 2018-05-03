Xiaomi Redmi S2 supposedly confirmed by the company

Xiaomi’s heavily rumoured Redmi S2 smartphone seems to be a step closer to reality. The first official teaser of the phone has been released on Chinese website Weibo. On top of it, a new photo of the phone’s Mi Store listing has emerged too.

The teaser image cosists of a large ’S’ in red and blue colours, which could be a hint at two colour variants of the phone. There’s nothing else depicted in the teaser, so we cannot be sure of what’s coming and when it's coming. But, going by the number of rumours surfaced recently, it’s probably the Redmi S2.

Our guess gets more concrete after a GSMArena reader shared a blurry image of the phone said to be the Redmi S2 with specifications mentioned below it.

As per the picture of the phone, the front of the Redmi S2 looks similar to this year’s Redmi devices with a 18:9 display. We can also see a 3.5mm jack on top edge, and a front camera with LED flash.

Image source- GSMArena

It can be seen running MIUI, which could mean it’s not the second phone tipped to come with Android One certification. The specifications seen in the picture mention Android Oreo OS. It also says it’ll have a 5.99-inch HD+ display, a Snapdragon 625 SoC and dual cameras on the back— 12MP primary and 5Mp secondary camera. The front camera is listed as 16MP. The specification listed matches the previously rumoured hardware.

Since Xiaomi has released the first teaser, it’s safe to assume that the phone’s launch is now imminent. While we’re still unsure, whether, it’ll make it to India or not.