Xiaomi Redmi S2 spotted on 3C certification site ahead of launch

Xiaomi’s latest budget device, the Redmi S2 has been in the news for some time now and it was earlier spotted on TENAA. Now, the device has been spotted on China’s 3C certification site, hinting that the device may be launched soon.

Earlier reports have revealed that the Xiaomi Redmi S2 will be launched in China and India only. The 3C (Compulsory Certification of China) certification site does not mention the specifications of the device, but we already know that from earlier reports.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi S2 is expected to run on Android 8.1 Oreo with a MIUI 9 skin and will feature a 5.99-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The display will come with a 2.5D curved glass on top.

In terms of performance, the Xiaomi Redmi S2 will be powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. In terms of memory, the device will be available in three variants – 2GB RAM + 16GB storage, 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The storage on the device will be expandable via a microSD card.

Coming to the camera department, the Xiaomi Redmi S2 will feature a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 12MP primary camera with PDAF and EIS and a secondary 5MP camera with Samsung S5K5E8 sensor. On the front, the device will sport a 16MP selfie camera.

The Xiaomi Redmi S2 will be powered by a 3,080mAh battery. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and a 3.5mm audio jack.