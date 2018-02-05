Xiaomi Redmi 5 expected in India on February 14

Xiaomi India has sent out invites for a launch event on 14 February, teasing the arrival of the Redmi 5 in India with a ‘5’ logo in the invite. This will be the first device launch from Xiaomi in India this year, and while the launch of the Redmi 5 is almost certain, it is not known yet if Xiaomi is also going to bring the Redmi 5 Plus (or the Redmi Note 5) in India along with its entry-level smartphone.

Xiaomi had launched the Redmi 5 in China back in December last year – the Redmi 5 is the company’s latest smartphone in the low-end segment. Along with the Redmi 5, Xiaomi also announced the Redmi 5 Plus, revealing a new ‘Plus’ brand featuring beefed up specs and a bigger display.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 features a big 5.7-inch display with HD+ resolution, with an 18:9 aspect ratio display. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat based MIUI 9.

Other features of the phone include up to 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, a 12MP rear camera and a front facing 5MP camera. Both the front and the rear cameras are assisted by LED flash for improved low-light performance. The phone comes with a fingerprint sensor, dual SIM, 4G VoLTE and other regular connectivity options.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus Specifications

If Xiaomi launches the Redmi Note 5, or the Redmi 5 Plus in India along with the Redmi 5, we can expect to see the phone come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or Snapdragon 630/636 chipset. Apart from the mid-range Snapdragon chipset, the phone comes with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage.

The Redmi 5 Plus/Redmi Note 5 comes with a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display, also featuring the same 18:9 aspect ratio like the Redmi 5. Other features like the cameras, connectivity options and the overall design language remain the same as the Redmi 5’s.

Pricing and availability

The Redmi 5 is a budget smartphone and starts at CNY 799 and goes up to CNY 1099 in China. The Redmi 5 Plus, on the other hand, starts at CNY 999 for the 3GB variant and goes up to CNY 1299 for the 4GB variant.

While the Indian prices are not known yet, we expect the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus to launch around these prices in India as well. (1 Chinese Yuan = 10.18 Rupees).