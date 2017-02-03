Xiaomi Mi 5c and Xiaomi Mi 6 specifications leaked

Leaks and rumours regarding the Xiaomi Mi5c have been making the rounds of the internet for quite some time now. The smartphone, which is expected to launch later this month is set to be an affordable version of Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone - the Mi 5.

Xiaomi Mi 5c

Accoridng to a report by GizChina , the Mi 5c is set to be powered by the efficient 14nm Snapdragon 625 SoC along with 3GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a 12MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera and a reasonable 3,200mAh battery.

On the software front, the device will be running MIUI 8 out of the box. Further, the smartphone will come with a 2.5D 5.5-inch fullHD display and may not come with fast charging support.

Leaked images have given us a hint about the design of the Mi 5c which looks to come with narrow bezels, and a slightly curved front fascia.

Xiaomi Mi 6

Along with the Mi 5c, information regarding Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship - the Mi 6 has also leaked out. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is the successor to the Mi 5 and is set to be showcased at the Mobile World Congress next month.

The Mi 6 is set to come with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 835 SoC which will be under clocked to 1.8 GHz.

Earlier leaks had indicated that the Mi 6 will come in three different variants with different chipsets in each. Out of the three variants on offer, two are supposed to be powered by the Helio X30 chipset and Snapdragon 835 respectively. The model with the Helio X30 SoX is set to be priced at RMB 1,999 ( Roughly Rs 19,800) and the variant with the top of the line Snapdragon 835 is et to be prices at RMB 2,499 ( Roughly Rs 24,800). This variant will also come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The third variant will be the top of the line model and will cost RMB 2,999 ( Approximately Rs 29,600). This variant is set to come with same Snapdragon 835 as the middle variant but will increase the RAM to 6GB and the internal storage to a whopping 256GB. The top of the line model will also feature a dual-edge curved display, circa the Galaxy S7 Edge .

All three models will be powered by a 3,000mAh battery and will come with USB C for charging and data transfer.

On the imaging front, reports indicate that the device will come with a 16MP camera at the rear with 4K recording support and a 4MP sensor at the front for selfies. Some rumours also point to the the Mi 6 coming with a dual-camera setup at the rear.

The Mi 6 is set to come with a metal back, a physical home button with an embedded physical home button and a dual-tone design. Software wise, the smartphone will run on the latest version of MIUI which be based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

The middle and top variants with the Snapdragon 835 SoC are set to be called the Xiaomi Mi 6 and the Xiaomi Mi 6 Pro. The nomenclature of the low-end variant is unknown at the moment.

Image credit: GizChina