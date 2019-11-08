The best Xbox One X prices, bundles and deals for Black Friday 2019: where to buy the 4K Xbox

We've actually had a solid few months of excellent Xbox One X prices recently. It's still the most expensive console on the market, but we're seeing bundles coming in way under the initial release price, and often with a free game too.

Gamers looking for the most powerful console ever made have have been keen to pick up Xbox One X deals since release but there was a high cost to pay in the early days. Until recently, prices have been high at most stores if you weren't sure where to look. That's where we come in as our dedicated team of Deal Hunters cut through the chaff to bring you only the very best Xbox One X deals every day, and we've got some excellent ones for you today.

In this article you'll find a comparison chart with the lowest prices on where to buy the 4K HDR Xbox One X console from a wide range of the best retailers. After the comparison chart we've put together a collection of the latest bundles in the USA and UK. These Xbox One X bundles will save you money over buying the items separately.

If you're after information on the latest Australian deals, head over to our Australian page .

The best Black Friday Xbox One X deals and prices

If the deals below don't grab your attention, fear not. Black Friday is coming up next month and it's a fantastic opportunity to find massive deals on Xbox consoles, from bundles to the 4K Xbox One X. Lucky for you, we've created a Black Friday 2019 deals guide so you can find all the top sales in one place.

The best Xbox One X prices

Xbox One X bundles (USA)

US Xbox One X bundles are really stepping things up now after seriously slow start at launch. There's never been a better time to buy actually as you're getting genuine discounts and free content for the first time in ages.

Xbox One X | NBA 2K19 | $349.99 at Walmart

There are few cheap Xbox One X prices around this week with sub-$400 bundles being a theme we can thoroughly get behind. This is a great option for basketball fans.View Deal

Limited Edition Gears 5 Xbox One X | $399 at Walmart

This is a limited edition console design with a $100 price drop over the last week - enough to grab any deal hunter's attention. In addition to a download code for the brand new Gears 5, you also get codes for Gears of War 1-4 and month of free access to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold.

View Deal

Limited Edition Gold Rush Xbox One X | Battlefield V | $489.99 at Walmart

While there are far cheaper Xbox One X deals available today, this is actually a decent price for a limited edition console. We're just ignoring the fact that it's a bit ugly. Mainly because it also comes with the Deluxe Edition of Battlefield V, Battlefield 1943, and Battlefield 1.

View Deal

Official Xbox magazine subscriptions from $11.25

Need help deciding what to play on your new Xbox One or Xbox One X? Xbox: The Official Magazine is the definitive source for the latest news, previews, reviews, and in-depth features on all things Xbox. Plus, you'll get regular freebies in the mag. Subscribe now from just $11.25.

View Deal

Xbox Box One X bundles (UK)

Xbox One X | Metro Saga | £398 at Amazon

This is a great price on an Xbox One X console and three games, even if they are slightly older. You're getting the latest Metro Exodus as well as Metro 2033 Redux and Metro: Last Light Redux. Plus, you can also play with a month of Xbox Game Pass and a 14-day trail of Xbox Live Gold.

View Deal

Xbox One X | Gears 5 | £449 at Currys

You can grab an Xbox One X with this ultimate Gears of War bundle. Play Gears 5, 4, 3, 2, and Gears of War Ultimate all included in this £449 price tag.

View Deal

Official Xbox magazine subscriptions from £15

Need help deciding what to play on your new Xbox One or Xbox One X? Xbox: The Official Magazine is the definitive source for the latest news, previews, reviews and in-depth features on all things Xbox. Plus, you'll get regular freebies in the mag. Check out a discounted subscription deal from just just £15.

View Deal

If you're after more games for your Xbox One X, then why not check out our Xbox Game Pass deals page. There's also plenty of savings to be had on online play as well with our top picks of the best Xbox Live Gold sales.

What is the Xbox One X price?

The Xbox One X MSRP is $499 in the US and the UK RRP currently sits at £449. So sure, it looks like UK gamers are paying considerable more as the direct currency conversion would have it at £390. On the plus side, retailers are starting to cut prices and we're seeing games bundled in too. So you should never pay those costs for the console alone today.

Why should I buy an Xbox One X?

Just to be clear, this is not what you'd call a 'next-gen' console. Instead it's a more powerful version over the current Xbox One lineup. To simplify things, it's akin to Sony's PS4 Pro. Both consoles are aimed at gamers with a 4K HDR TV who want the best graphical performance possible on their favored console. There will be modest performance boosts on non-4K TVs too, but you're kind of missing the point without a 4K HDR TV.

The Xbox One X will play all Xbox One games and there are no games released exclusively for the Xbox One X, so there's certainly no reason to throw away your older Xbox One.

The Xbox One X is the most powerful console ever made though, even outshining some of the specs of the PS4 Pro. But given the huge asking price, you'd hope as much. The Xbox One X is making bold claims about true native 4K gaming though and if you have a 4K TV with High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology, the Xbox One X is ready to seriously impress with the likes of Forza Motorsport 7, Metro: Exodus and Anthem acting as true jaw-droppers in the graphics department.

Image 1 of 5

Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Where can I buy an Xbox One X?

Most of the usual big name retailers are stocking the Xbox One X. Prices are much better than they were at launch now too.

Keep an eye on the highlighted Xbox One X bundles above and our comparison chart, which we'll keep up to date on the latest prices for the Xbox One X on its own. So feel free to bookmark us and check in again soon to see if we've found the deal that's right for you.

It's here now! The Xbox One X came out on November 7 2017. That was a worldwide release date too.

What if I don't care about 4K or want to save money?

The standard Xbox One S is a fantastic games console and you'll easily be able to get one with a few games for around $220/£200 or less. There are cheap deals all year round on our Xbox One deals and PS4 prices, deals and bundles pages.

Only kidding. I want 4K HDR in my face right now.

4K TVs with HDR are nowhere near as expensive as you'd think. The prices have come down much faster than the original HD TVs, so you can get a decent model for a low price. Hell we've seen some nice ones for less than the price of the Xbox One X itself (what a ridiculous world we live in). For the best of the best, take a look at our best TV article. We've also rounded up the best cheap 4K TV deals too in the UK, and also a collection of US TV deals.

How big is the hard drive in the Xbox One X?

For now, the only option available is the 1TB option, that's 1000GB of storage. There are no official plans for larger versions..

With some 4K-friendly update patches to games coming in at over 100GB, we certainly wouldn't hold out for a cheaper 500GB Xbox One X, as it'd be a bit pointless to be honest.

We think gamers are going to fill up the 1TB Xbox One pretty soon. Thankfully the Xbox One X is compatible with external hard drives using USB 3.0. So if you need some extra storage, check out our list of the best external hard drives.