Xbox Game Bar in Windows 10 now tells you if Chrome is nuking your FPS

A new update for the Xbox Game Bar was released this week that lets you monitor system resource usage and kill overly greedy processes, right from an in-game overlay widget.

As The Verge reports, the Resources widget will keep track of the main processes that are taxing your system and rates them according to their performance impact, either low, medium, or high.

The new widget will supplement the Performance widget that already exists that monitors system performance and utilization. Microsoft is also adding GPU utilization and GPU memory usage to the Performance widget as well in the update, so even if you're planning to stick with the old school task manager, it might still be worth grabbing the update now that its out.

