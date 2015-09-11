SpaceX shows off the inside of its Dragon crew capsule

Sooner or later, humans are going to Mars. And the smart money is on Elon Musk's private spaceflight firm SpaceX to get them there - in what looks to be remarkable comfort.

The company has just released the first pictures of the inside of its 'Crew Dragon' capsule - the tin can that human astronauts will live in for the 260 days or so that it takes to get to Mars. Far from resembling Nasa's utilitarian approach to design, it's more like something you'd see in a movie.

"Crew Dragon was designed to be an enjoyable ride," the company writes on its website. "With four windows, passengers can take in views of Earth, the Moon, and the wider Solar System right from their seats, which are made from the highest-grade carbon fiber and Alcantara cloth."

Easy Rider

There are seven of those seats, as well as video displays that show information about the capsule and its destination. There's even an adjustable heating control system, which runs from 18 to 27C. All functions are controllable by either the onboard astronauts or SpaceX mission control.

Check out the rest of the images over on the SpaceX website, or enjoy this walkthrough video in the meantime and fantasise about quitting your job to explore the stars.